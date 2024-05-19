The Jeep Avenger is a real success story. At model level (including versions with an internal combustion engine and partial electrification), it is one of the best-selling compact SUVs of 2023 and the best-seller for the first few months of 2024.

The smallest Jeep in history (it used to stop at its big Renegade sister) is also the brand's first car to be marketed in a 100% electric variant. It's called the Jeep Avenger 100% Electric. Let's get to know it a little better.

Jeep Avenger Electric: platform and dimensions

The SUV from the Toledo brand (not the Spanish Toledo, but the one from Ohio, in the heart of the United States) is based on the CMP platform. A particularly versatile platform that the Stellantis group now uses for a multitude of models, not only electric but also hybrid or simply combustion-powered.

SUVs and saloons such as the Fiat 600, Peugeot 208, Opel-Vauxhall Corsa, Opel-Vauxhall Mokka and Citroën C4 are produced on this multi-power platform. Two recently introduced models, the Lancia Ypsilon and the Alfa Romeo Junior (originally known as the Milano), were also born on this same base.

Returning to the electric Jeep Avenger, the car is 4.08 metres long, 1.78 metres wide and 1.53 metres high. These dimensions place this Polish-built SUV (from Fiat's historic Tichy plant) right in the middle of the B segment.

Length : 4.08 metres

: 4.08 metres Width : 1.78 metres

: 1.78 metres Height : 1.53 metres

: 1.53 metres Wheelbase : 2.56 metres

: 2.56 metres Weight: 1,520 kg

Jeep Avenger electric: space on board

Compared to a hatchback with the same exterior dimensions, this 'baby-Jeep' uses square shapes and a higher roof to give occupants a few extra centimetres. Shorter than the Renegade by 16 centimetres, it has a fairly spacious interior for its class, although three people in the rear seat is advisable (if they are adult passengers) mainly for fairly short journeys.

The Jeep Avenger's load compartment has a low load floor and a flush sill.

There are numerous storage compartments, which together offer a total capacity of 34 litres. The electric Avenger also has a 355-litre boot. It is slightly smaller than that of the petrol versions because of the extra space under the floor, but the compartment is well organised and its regular dimensions make it easy to use.

Luggage compartment : 355 litres

: 355 litres Frunk: n/a

Jeep Avenger electric: software

The electric Jeep Avenger is equipped with the latest UConnect infotainment system from the Stellantis Group. It is based on the Android Automotive operating system and offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is compatible with over-the-air updates, as is the case for all the group's models with different versions, adds digital services and improves certain entertainment-related functions without affecting the powertrain, which operates separately.

For this, if Jeep decides to release advanced versions of the software, you'll have to go to the workshop.

The infotainment system is controlled by a 10'25 touchscreen.

Jeep Avenger electric: battery and range

Born on the CMP platform, the electric Jeep Avenger benefits from the latest powertrain built on this base. It is equipped with a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery supplied by the Chinese giant CATL. It has a traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry and is coupled to a new-generation electric motor produced in France that delivers 156 PS and 260 Nm of torque to the ground (at the front wheels).

With this propulsion system, the 100% electric Jeep Avenger boasts a range of 249 miles on mixed roads (this is the homologated value according to the WLTP cycle). In town, thanks to the increased use of regenerative braking and the advantages of low-speed driving that always reward an electric car over a petrol car, this little Jeep claims to be able to travel up to 373 miles before having to stop at a petrol station.

Range on a combined cycle (WLTP): 249 miles

(WLTP): 249 miles Urban cycle range (WLTP): 373 miles

Jeep Avenger electric: recharging

The electric Jeep Avenger can be recharged using alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC). The car is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger, which is the maximum power it can receive in alternating current. In direct current, on the other hand, it can receive power of up to 100 kW. This means it can go from 20% to 80% in 24 minutes.

Recharging Time 11 kW AC charge 5 hours 30 minutes Charging 100 kW DC 24 minutes (20%-80%)

The 100% electric Jeep Avenger has a starting price of £34,999.

The Altitude (£36,699) and Summit (£38,899) versions are also on the list.