Re-launched at the end of last year, the Mercedes EQA has benefited from a restyling and, since April, has been one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe (along with its big brother, the EQB, which has suffered the same fate).

The latest version of the Stuttgart-based brand's electric SUV features different bumpers (both front and rear) and a new radiator grille, which appears to form a single element with the front headlights, thanks also to the LEDs that run the length of the front. But beyond the aesthetics, what does this Mercedes EQA look like? Let's take a closer look.

Mercedes EQA: platform and dimensions

The Mercedes EQA, like many of the star's electric cars, is based on the MFA platform that the group introduced more than 10 years ago (2011) and which serves as the basis for many of the brand's compact models (A-Class, B-Class, CLA, GLA, GLB, etc.). Created for all cars with transverse front engines and front-wheel drive, it was initially designed for internal combustion engines, but has now been adapted for 100% electric engines.

The platform therefore represents a kind of transitional element until the introduction of the new Mercedes platform, the MMA platform, which will appear on next-generation models and which, although also capable of serving as the basis for hybrid engines, has been designed as 'electric first'.

Returning to the present, the EQA is 4.63 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.62 metres high. It has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres and the lightest version, equipped with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive (EQA 250+), weighs in at just over two tonnes. The all-wheel-drive version (EQA 350) weighs a further sixty kilos.

Mercedes EQA: space on board

The Mercedes EQA offers a spacious and comfortable interior for four people. There's plenty of leg and head room, and in the rear two people can travel comfortably, even over long distances. As is often the case with this type of car, the centre rear seat is sacrificed a little more (not least because of the shape of the bench).

As for the boot, on the other hand, the German SUV offers a compartment that doesn't break records in terms of absolute capacity, but which is well made and well used for the volume it offers. This is a value of 340 litres which, when the rear seats are folded down, increases to 1,320 litres. The layout of the MFA platform did not allow Mercedes engineers to fit a luggage compartment under the front bonnet.

Mercedes EQA : software

With the restyling carried out a few months ago, the Mercedes EQA received the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, which allows graphics and information to be displayed in different ways.

It has been updated with a number of additional features that complement existing connectivity standards (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). We're referring to online services and Dolby Atmos, which is optional and enhances the sound experience by offering highly immersive audio quality. The MBUX software is upgradeable Over The Air and received version 2.4 last year.

However, no remote updates dedicated to powertrain management are planned for the moment on the cars of the marque with the star.

Mercedes EQA: battery and range

The Mercedes EQA is equipped with a five-module lithium-ion battery located in the middle of the floor, under the occupants. It has a voltage of 420 volts and a total capacity of 70.5 kWh.

In its least powerful version (EQA 250+), the car has an average combined cycle fuel consumption of 4.3 mi/kWh (14.5 kWh/100 km) and a declared range of 346 miles. In its most powerful version (EQA 350), on the other hand, given the greater power (from 190 to 292 PS) and the presence of two electric motors, which guarantee four-wheel drive, consumption rises to 3.7 mi/kWh (16.8 kWh/100 km) and the range falls to 284 miles.

Mercedes EQA: recharging

The Mercedes EQA can be recharged using either alternating or direct current. As standard, the German SUV is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger compatible with AC charging. In DC mode, on the other hand, the car can be powered by a rapid charger with a capacity of up to 100 kW.

In the former case, recharging from 10% to 80% of the battery takes around six and a half hours, while in the latter 32 minutes are all that's needed.

Mercedes EQA: price

As mentioned above, the Mercedes EQA is available in three versions. You can choose between the EQA 250+, EQA 300 and the EQA 350. For the former, there are four versions on the Mercedes configurator: Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus.

The EQA 250+ has a starting price of £49,750, but depending on the version, it can cost up to £58,010. The list price of the EQA 350, meanwhile, is £60,510 in the 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus version.