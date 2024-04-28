The Volkswagen ID.3 is the electric breakthrough car for the Wolfsburg-based company. As the first model to be born on the MEB platform, which is designed from scratch to house the group's battery-powered cars only (in addition to other Volkswagens, Seat, Audi and Cupra models also based on this platform), its name already emphasises its strategic role.

That '3' in fact is meant to indicate how the car represents the third milestone in the brand's history after the Beetle and Golf. Its commercial success is not comparable with that of the illustrious models just mentioned, but conceptually, to all intents and purposes, it opens a new third era for Volkswagen, which with the ID.3 has set the course with which it will tackle the mobility challenges of the future.

Newly styled, the ID.3 introduces a new front bumper with different air intakes, Full LED headlights (Matrix LEDs are also available as an option) and a new front bonnet introducing two longitudinal ribs. The rear lights also change and the customisation possibilities increase. For the record, the car also introduces noticeable improvements to the interior and more modern ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Volkswagen ID.3, the front of the restyled version

Platform and dimensions

As is well known, the VW ID.3 is built on the 'Modulare Elektrifizierungsbaukasten', which means modular electrification platform. The MEB has a starting position with a permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted at the rear, but on other models it accommodates a second unit at the front to provide more power and all-wheel drive.

The ID.3 is 4.26 metres long, 1.81 metres wide and 1.56 metres high. It has a generous wheelbase and a weight of 1,821 kg if you choose the smaller battery version (58 kWh) and 1,951 kg if you choose the larger battery version (77 kWh).

Space on board

The 'electric only' platform, with its generous wheelbase and short overhangs, allows the ID.3, which is a compact car in every respect, to offer upper-segment roominess. Suffice it to say that the wheelbase is 2.77 metres. That of the Passat is just two centimetres longer, while that of the Golf stops at 2.62 metres.

The boot has a capacity of 385 litres

In terms of boot space, the ID.3 offers a load volume of 385 litres. Here too, compared to the Golf, there is a gain, even if it is only 5 litres. There is, however, no front load compartment (frunk).

Software

With the 2023 restyling, the Volkswagen ID.3 has introduced an infotainment system that has been improved in many functions and is finally compatible with over-the-air updates that will allow new functions to be added in the future.

The ID-3's system is now more precise in route planning and is compatible with Plug&Charge, which handles charging faster and more intuitively. In addition, it introduces new menus and a series of shortcuts that allow certain functions to be reached more quickly.

Battery and autonomy

As of today, the Volkswagen ID.3 is on sale in the UK with two different battery sizes. You can choose either the 58 kWh or the 77 kWh battery. There is only one powertrain option, as mentioned above, with a 204 PS motor and 310 Nm of torque at the rear that enables a 0-62 mph sprint in 7.4 seconds on the ID.3 with a 58 kWh battery and 7.9 seconds on the one with a 77 kWh battery. Both reach a top speed of 99 mph.

In terms of claimed range, if the larger 77 kWh battery is chosen, up to 356 miles can be covered without stopping at a petrol station. While the ID.3 with 58 kWh battery promises - again according to WLTP homologated data - 270 miles.

Volkswagen ID.3, the rear of the restyled version

Charging

When Volkswagen designed the MEB platform, it created a 400-volt architecture capable of DC charging up to 120 kW. Over time, however, the figures have improved and now cars on that basis, when equipped with a 77 kWh battery, can achieve 170 kW of power (previously 125).

Version DC charging ID.3 Pro Essential (58 kWh) 120 kW ID.3 Pro S Essential (77 kWh) 170 kW ID.3 Pro Match (58 kWh) 120 kW ID.3 Pro S Match (77 kWh) 170 kW

This means that the smaller battery versions go from 5% to 80% in 35 minutes, while the larger battery versions take 30 minutes. The AC charging power, on the other hand, is 11 kW for all.

Price

The Volkswagen ID.3 is offered in the UK in two versions: ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S, the former has a 58 kWh battery, the latter a 77 kWh battery. In both cases, there are two trim levels: Essential or Match.

Prices range from £35,700 for the ID.3 Pro Essential to £40,050 for the ID.3 Pro S Match. In between are the ID.3 Pro Match (£36,560) and the ID.3 Pro S Essential (£39,190).