Maserati said some time ago: every model will be available in a 100% electric variant named Folgore. First, it was the Grecale, Maserati's medium SUV, and then the new GranTurismo. So it was only natural that the open-top variant of the beautiful four-seater sports car would receive the same fate.

Here, then, is the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, a car that fits into a market segment where there are still few (indeed, very few) rivals and which aims to offer all the pleasure of driving this type of car in a zero-emission version.

Platform and dimensions

The car is based on the electric platform designed in-house by Maserati's engineers. It has an 800 volt architecture and houses a battery that, unlike the majority of electric cars, is not arranged like a large rectangular box under the floorpan, but is placed under the passenger compartment in an unusual 'T' shape.

This is a technical solution also adopted by other zero-emission sports cars. It is similar, just to cite an illustrious example, to what was shown by the Rimac Nevera (and the Pininarina Battista derivative). This choice has a good explanation: it serves to keep the seats lower and better occupy the space left free by the clearly absent combustion engine.

Moving on, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is 4.96 metres long, 1.96 wide and 1.37 high (its hardtop sibling stops at 1.35). The wheelbase is generous at almost 3 metres, standing at 2.93. To compensate for the lower torsional rigidity dictated by the absence of the roof (the soft top remains strictly canvas, with an opening mechanism that takes 14 seconds to complete the movement) the GranCabrio has been reinforced and has gained around 80 kg, arriving at more or less 2,340 kg.

Length : 4.96 metres

: 4.96 metres Width : 1.96 metres

: 1.96 metres Height : 1.37 metres

: 1.37 metres Wheelbase : 2.93 metres

: 2.93 metres Weight: 2,340 kg

The soft top is stored in a special compartment behind the rear seats

Space on board

Two-doors and four-seats, like any self-respecting GT, the GranCabrio welcomes occupants into a classically elegant cabin with a premium feel. The car is very comfortable for those sitting in the front, while requiring some sacrifice from those in the rear seats.

The boot is a little disappointing. It's never a priority in cars of this class, but on the GranCabrio Folgore it stops at 172 litres if you travel with the top closed and drops to 131 litres if you open the roof and stow it in the rear compartment. There is also no frunk, i.e. the storage compartment under the front bonnet.

Luggage compartment : 172 litres

: 172 litres Frunk: n.d.

The interior has a fairly classic layout

Software

In terms of infotainment, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore features the same multimedia system as the GranTurismo and the combustion-engined GranCabrio. It is the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (Mia) that has a central 12.3-inch touchscreen below which is a second 8.8-inch display dedicated to a series of secondary functions like, for example, those of the air conditioning.

The infotainment system has advanced voice commands and all the latest connectivity protocols with external devices like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also the Maserati Connect service that interfaces with the app developed by the manufacturer to access the various digital services related to recharging (which can also be managed remotely) or the management of scheduled maintenance. The software has OTA updates that allow remote intervention without going to the workshop, but these do not concern powertrain management.

Battery and autonomy

Lightning in name and (almost) in fact, the zero-emission GranCabrio is the most powerful in the range. It has two electric motors at the rear and one electric motor at the front. They allow the car to unload 761 PS, rising to 830 PS with the MaxBoost function, and 1,350 Nm of torque. Just enough to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and touch a top speed of 180 mph.

In terms of battery power, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore mounts a 92.5 kWh pack (83 are the net usable ones). The battery guarantees average mileage - calculated according to the WLTP homologation standard - of between 260 and 278 miles, on mixed routes.

Charging

Equipped with an 800 volt architecture, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, like the GranTurismo Folgore, can also be recharged at ultrafast stations. In direct current it is compatible with power up to 270 kW, enough to go from 20% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The Trident sports car has an on-board charger that allows AC recharging up to 22 kW.

Prices

The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is available in only one version, which, however, allows a great possibility of customisation. It costs £185,610. Compared to the petrol version, which is powered by a 550 PS 3.0-litre V6 engine, the price is £169,465.

Sticking with the 'Folgore' theme, the closed version (GranTurismo) is priced at £179,950.