Germany, France and Italy all have their potato dishes. With clear differentiations such as fried potatoes, chips or gnocchi. It is a similar story with the Stellantis Group's vehicles. On the same platform, there is an Opel-Vauxhall Mokka, the Peugeot 2008 and now the brand new Alfa Romeo Milano. We show you the group siblings of the small Italian SUV, which is built in Poland.

Alfa Romeo Milano

With a length of 4.17 metres, a width of 1.78 metres and a height of 1.50 metres, the Alfa Romeo Milano picks up on some typical elements of the brand. Starting with the classic front trident, in which the Visconti Biscione is located, emphasising the close connection to the Lombard capital.

Electric or hybrid, that's what we expected and that's what it is, but with some differences compared to the other models with which it shares the platform. In fact, the Alfa Romeo Milano immediately delivers the 240 PS power output from the front wheels announced for the Abarth 600 and also intended for the Lancia Ypsilon HF. The synchronous electric motor powered by a 54 kWh battery is intended for the Milano Veloce.

The normal electric Milano, on the other hand, has 156 PS, with the same battery pack as the Veloce and a stated range of 255 miles. About the hybrid drive: The Milano is equipped with the 136 PS 1.2-litre mild hybrid, which in combination with front-wheel or all-wheel drive, can also move the SUV a few kilometres in 100 per cent electric mode. All-wheel drive includes a second 21 kW electric motor on the rear axle.

Citroën C4

The C4 is the first Citroën model to be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) introduced by the former PSA Group at the end of 2018 with the DS 3 Crossback. At 4.35 metres, the C4 is significantly longer than the Alfa Milano, while the new C3 is clearly shorter at 4.02 metres. It also uses a different platform, which is derived from CMP.

Back to the Citroën C4. It is available with petrol engines that deliver 101 and 131 PS respectively. The Hybrid 136 ë-DSC6 with 6-speed dual-clutch transmission was added to the range at the beginning of 2024. The electric version ë-C4 comes with a choice of 136 or 156 PS and a range of between 217 and 261 miles.

DS 3

As just mentioned, the DS 3, still labelled "Crossback" at the time, was the first vehicle on the CMP platform of today's Stellantis Group. This has since mutated into e-CMP2 for the electric versions.

The DS 3 is 4.12 metres long and, like the Alfa Milano (and other derivatives), has a wheelbase of 2.56 metres. Engines: 100 and 130 PS (combustion engine), soon also the 48V petrol engine with 136 PS. Electric power is available with 136 or 156 PS, as in the Group brothers.

Fiat 600

4.17 metres long, 1.78 metres wide, a good 1.52 metres high and a wheelbase of 2.56 metres. The Fiat 600, presented in 2023, is therefore more or less a clone of the Milano, with which (and the Jeep Avenger) it shares the factory in Poland. However, the Fiat has a completely different look in the style of the Fiat 500e.

The 600 is only available with front-wheel drive and a 100 PS mild hybrid petrol engine or a purely electric version with 156 PS. The latter is designed to travel up to 254 miles.

Jeep Avenger

The Polish SUV trio of the Stellantis trio is completed by the Jeep Avenger. At 4.08 metres, it is slightly shorter than the Alfa Milano and Fiat 600, but the remaining dimensions are virtually identical. The Jeep's powertrains are also the same as the 600, plus the 48V mild hybrid with 136 PS.

Lancia Ypsilon

The new Lancia Ypsilon comes from Zaragoza in Spain. The 4.07 metre long small car with a 2.54 metre wheelbase is more closely related to the Opel-Vauxhall Corsa (you can see that visually) and the Peugeot 208, but the smart Italian also uses the CMP platform.

Inside, the Ypsilon is particularly classy; only the door handles and the automatic gear lever are identical to other Stellantis small cars. The electric version is also a perfect match: 156 PS, 51 kWh battery capacity and a range of 250 miles.

Petrol engines with 48V mild hybrid technology with an output of 100 and 136 PS are also planned at a later date, but the technical data has not yet been officially announced. The new Ypsilon will not be heading to Germany until 2025. UK market availability is currently unconfirmed.

Opel Mokka

With a length of 4.15 metres, a width of 1.79 metres, a height of 1.53 metres and the same wheelbase, the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka is more or less the German cousin of the Milano. However, the Mokka is a good example of the Stellantis Group's focus on visual differentiation. It is clearly recognisable as an Opel-Vauxhall, while the Fiat 600 is clearly a Fiat. And the Alfa Milano? Well, critics see a touch of Renault Captur.

Back to the Opel Mokka. There is the usual quintet of engines here too. 100/130 PS petrol engine, mild hybrid with 136 PS, purely electric with 136 and 156 PS respectively.

Peugeot 2008

We have arrived at the eighth and last CMP Group sibling of the Alfa Romeo Milano: the Peugeot 2008. At 4.30 metres, the French car is significantly longer, but slightly narrower at 1.77 metres. Also interesting: slightly longer wheelbase, namely 2.60 metres.

Engines? See the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka. However, Peugeot has only removed the last diesel (with 130 PS) from the 2008 range at the end of 2023. This means that none of the vehicles listed here will be available with a diesel engine.