With a new path towards carbon neutrality, Volvo is renewing its range and adding new models to its list. The most interesting of these is the EX30, a compact SUV whose mission is to make the Swedish company competitive in a market segment that the brand has yet to explore.

The Volvo EX30 was born electric and will only be offered in this version. It uses a platform designed exclusively for zero-emission cars. What's more, the company has been saying for some years now that battery-powered cars are the only way forward for a sustainable future.

Platform and dimensions

Volvo is 100% owned by the Chinese giant Geely. The Volvo EX30 is therefore built on a Chinese platform. This is the SEA platform that Geely has been adopting for a number of years and which is shared by the smart #1 and #3, among others. Smart is also owned by Geely, but the Chinese giant holds only 50%. The remaining 50% is still in the hands of Mercedes.

The car is 4.23 metres long, 1.55 metres high and 1.84 metres wide. Its wheelbase is 2.65 metres and its weight varies according to the version chosen. The Volvo EX30 is available with either a 49 kWh battery (lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry) or a 64 kWh battery (traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry). With the smaller battery, weight comes to 1,850 kg, while with the larger battery, weight increases by 110 kg (1,960 kg ) if the version with two electric motors and four-wheel drive is chosen.

Space on board

The smallest Volvo of the modern era takes advantage of its native electric platform and fairly generous wheelbase to gain centimetres in the cabin (the manufacturer has tried its hand at two compact saloons in the past, but has historically concentrated its efforts on SUVs and high and mid-range saloons).

The adoption of light tones for the upholstery and the linear shapes of the dashboard and door interiors increase the feeling of space on board. The car has a boot capacity of 318 litres, which increases to 904 litres when the second row of seats is folded down. There is also a small compartment under the front bonnet for backpacks, small bags or, if necessary, charging cables.

Software

When it comes to infotainment, the Volvo EX30 is equipped with software based on Android Automotive OS, an operating system that integrates a range of services provided by Google, such as Maps and Assistant. It also has a link to the Play Store.

The infotainment software is compatible with over-the-air updates, as demonstrated by version 1.2.1 released at the beginning of February. This new version has brought a number of improvements relating to voice-activated text messaging, better estimation of remaining range and percentage of arrival during a planned route. At present, the car cannot remotely update its powertrain management.

Battery and range

The Volvo EX30 has a special feature. Like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, it changes battery type depending on the version. Not just the overall capacity, but precisely the internal chemistry. As mentioned, it is available with a 49 kWh LFP battery and a 64 kWh NMC battery.

If you choose the first option, the Swedish SUV adopts a 272 PS electric motor that guarantees a range of 209 miles. If you choose the latter, you can opt for the two-wheel drive version with a range of 295 miles, or the 428 PS Twin Motor Performance version with four-wheel drive, which accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and covers 280 miles on a full charge.

Charging

The Volvo EX30 can be charged with direct current at 134 kW if you choose the LFP battery and 153 kW if you choose the NMC battery. For alternating current, the Volvo EX30 is available with an 11 kW on-board charger for the Start and Plus versions, while the top-of-the-range Ultra version comes with a 22 kW charger as standard.

Pricing

For the moment, according to the UK configurator, three trim levels are available: Plus and Ultra. Starting prices are £33,795 and £42,045 respectively.

These are the single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions with a 49 kWh LFP battery. With the same equipment, an additional £4,750 is required for the 64 kWh NMC battery in the Extended Range model. A Twin Motor Performanceversion is also available for an additional £7,200.