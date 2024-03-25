The question of whether a vehicle is fuel-efficient has always been of interest to the majority of drivers. To help all those who want to change their car today or are simply considering a purchase in the next few months, we have decided to compile a short ranking list of the ten most fuel-efficient petrol vehicles currently available according to WLTP homologation data.

Petrol consumption on paper

It is therefore worth remembering that the WLTP homologation, although somewhat more realistic than the previous NEDC data, does not indicate the exact consumption value obtained in daily road traffic. It is a value based on test bench standards, which makes it possible to compare the consumption of different vehicles. It is therefore relative and not an absolute value.

One final note. Several new petrol cars with mild hybrid technology dominate this 2024 fuel consumption ranking with very interesting results. At least on paper.

Suzuki Swift

Thanks to its mild hybrid powertrain, the newly launched Suzuki Swift takes first place in the fuel consumption ranking for petrol vehicles with a WLTP value of 4.4 l/100 km (64.2 mpg) and CO 2 emissions of just 99 g/km.

Suzuki Swift

Another plus point is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 12-volt mild hybrid system, which delivers 82.8 PS and a maximum torque of 112 Nm. Drive is via front-wheel drive and the transmission is a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top speed is 103 mph, the acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph is not specified.

Peugeot 208

The redesigned Peugeot 208 was fitted with the mild hybrid petrol engine, which in the less powerful 100 PS version has a combined fuel consumption of 4.5 l/100 km (62.8 mpg). The CO 2 value is 101 g/km. The new 208 Hybrid with 136 PS consumes slightly more and achieves 4.6 l/100 km (61.4 mpg) and 104 g/km CO 2 .

Peugeot 208

The engine of the revised Peugeot is the three-cylinder 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine with 48 volts, 100 PS and 205 Nm. The transmission is the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic e-DCS6, the top speed and the sprint from 0 to 62 mph are 120 mph and 9.8 seconds respectively. The 136 PS version, on the other hand, reaches 133 mph and sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 8.1 seconds.

Opel Corsa

The Opel Corsa is the German cousin of the Peugeot 208, at least as far as the platform and mechanics are concerned, and consumes at least 4.5 l/100 km (62.8 mpg) with the new 100 PS mild hybrid version, just like the French car. The CO 2 value is 101 g/km. The 136 PS version, on the other hand, records 4.6 l/100 km (61.4 mpg) and 104 g/km CO 2 .

Opel Corsa

Under the bonnet of the Opel Corsa is the new 1.2-litre Hybrid 48V petrol engine with 100 PS and 205 Nm, which takes it to 117 mph and accelerates to 62 mph in 9.9 seconds. The transmission is still the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission eDCT. The new Corsa Hybrid with 136 PS, on the other hand, is capable of reaching 130 mph and accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds.

Fiat 500

A different engine to the previous ones, but still a petrol mild hybrid, is that of the Fiat 500 Hybrid, which has a combined WLTP fuel consumption of 4.6 l/100 km (61.4 mpg) and CO 2 emissions of 105 g/km.

Fiat 500

The engine is the three-cylinder 1.0-litre 12-volt mild hybrid petrol engine with 70 PS and 92 Nm, which is coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The small, iconic Italian reaches 104 mph and accelerates from standstill to 62 mph in 13.8 seconds.

Lancia Ypsilon

On a par with the Fiat 500 is the larger Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid, Italy's third-generation five-door model, which flanks the electric version with a mild hybrid engine: 4.6 l/100 km (61.4 mpg) and 103 g/km CO 2 .

Lancia Ypsilon

The engine is the new 1.2-litre 48-volt mild hybrid with 100 PS and 205 Nm, which transmits its power to the front wheels via the 6-speed automatic transmission e-DCT. As with the Stellantis relatives around the Corsa and 208, the top speed is 118 mph and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph is a practical 9.3 seconds.

Mazda 2

The Mazda 2, which has been on the market for a long time, is also available with the 90 PS mild hybrid engine, which has a homologated fuel consumption of 4.7 l/100 km (60.1 mpg) and CO 2 emissions of 107 g/km.

Mazda2

The Japanese model is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (the only one in the class) with a mild hybrid with 90 PS and 151 Nm. The transmission is a 6-speed manual gearbox, the top speed is 114 mph and the sprint from 0 to 62 mph takes 9.8 seconds.

Peugeot 308

The first car in the C-segment in the ranking is the Peugeot 308, which achieves a combined fuel consumption of 4.7 l/100 km (60.1 mpg) and a CO 2 value of 107 g/km with the new mild hybrid engine.

Peugeot 308

The engine is the new and already more than often mentioned 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid 48V with 136 PS and 230 Nm, which in combination with the e-DSC6 accelerates it to 130 mph.

Citroën C4

The Citroën C4 has also received the new 1.2-litre hybrid engine from the Stellantis Group and can therefore consume 4.7 l/100 km (60.1 mpg) and emit 106 g/km of CO 2 .

Citroën C4

The C4 mild hybrid is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder 48V engine with 136 PS, which, in conjunction with the e-DSC6 automatic transmission, ensures a top speed of 128 mph and 8.0 seconds from 0 to 62 mph.

Toyota Aygo X

The Toyota Aygo X is the only petrol engine that is not electrified, as the Japanese manufacturer has never focused on mild hybrid engines. Nevertheless, the new Aygo X only consumes 4.8 l/100 km (58.8 mpg) in the combined WLTP cycle and emits 108 g/km of CO 2 .

Toyota Aygo X

Under the bonnet is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 72 PS and 93 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top speed of the small Toyota is 98 mph and the acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph is 14.9 seconds.

Fiat 600

Bringing up the rear of the top 10 list is the brand new Fiat 600, which is already equipped with the 100 PS mild hybrid engine and has a combined fuel consumption of 4.8 l/100 km (58.8 mpg) with CO 2 emissions of 109 g/km.

Fiat 600

The 600 Hybrid also has the aforementioned 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid 48V engine with 100 PS and 205 Nm, which is also coupled to an electrified 6-speed DSG. The top speed of this new Fiat is 114 mph and the sprint from 0 to 62 mph takes 10.8 seconds.