You may have heard this advertising slogan: "They still exist, the good old things". It comes from a department store that sells old-fashioned telephones or heavy gardening tools at high prices. However, quite a few customers like the solid milled parts of yesteryear. It's the same with cars. Not everyone wants huge touchscreens or electric drives.

So it's no wonder that Dacia's rather simple but attractive models are finding more and more fans. And not just because of the favourable prices. Our report that the VW Touran is still available to buy new also caused quite a stir. That's what people want: a practical van for the family. Without the fuss.

Who lives the longest?

Which brings us to the question of which other new cars have been on the market in Europe for a long time. The decades-old veterans such as the Lada Niva or the first Land Rover Defender have disappeared, the Mercedes G is visually old, but not technically. However, the current long-running favourites are not just small cars that have to live forever for cost reasons.

If you don't want to scroll endlessly, click here to go to the individual brands:

Alfa Romeo

Starting with the small Milano as the brand's first electric car, Alfa Romeo will completely renew itself. A new Giulia will make its debut in 2026, utilising the Stellantis Group's STLA Large mixed platform with electric and combustion engines. Although the current Giulia will still look stylish by then, it was launched in May 2016.

Audi

No real innovations for three years, Audi's "Vorsprung durch Technik" is melting away. The best example is the Audi A4. The estate and saloon have been on the market since the end of 2015, but the successor will not be presented until 2024. This changes the number scheme and becomes the A5 Avant and A5 Sportback.

The small SUV Q2 has been available since summer 2016 and production will end at some point without a successor. Even older is the Q2's big brother in the form of the second generation of the Q7. This has been on the market since June 2015.

Bentley

There were times when Bentley built the same models for a very long time, but that was a long time ago. The oldest representative in the current range is currently the Bentayga, which has been available since the beginning of 2016. Like almost all of the old masters listed here, it has also been given a facelift.

Caterham

Caterham from the UK is a special case. They have been building the Lotus Seven since 1973 with hardly any visual changes. New models with modern engines from Suzuki and Ford made their debut in 2021 and 2022 with the 170 S and 340.

Fiat

One of the oldest model ranges on the European market is that of Fiat. The record holder is the 500 with a combustion engine, which has been available since 2007, but whose last hour is likely to come soon. The current Panda was launched in 2012. The brand recently upgraded it to the Pandina and, according to the management, it will continue to roll off the production line until 2027.

Jeep

The Jeep Renegade, which was launched in 2014, is also indirectly a Fiat, which is why it is often seen on Italian roads. It shares its technology with the 500X.

Kia

The Kia brand is pushing ahead with electric cars, but many combustion engines are no longer the youngest. The frontrunner in this respect is the Picanto, which has been on sale since spring 2017. Thanks to a major facelift for 2024, the small car will probably live on for quite some time.

Land Rover

If you want to make fun of the lack of distinctiveness of some Land Rover models, you can tear your tongue out. The oldest model in the current range is the Discovery, which was launched in September 2016.

Maserati

Folgore or Grecale, the Maserati range currently includes some aged models. For example, the Ghibli, which was presented back in 2013. The Quattroporte was similarly old, with production reportedly coming to an end at the end of 2023.

Mazda

Mazda 's latest model in Europe is the CX-60, which was launched in 2022. The rest of the model range is getting on in years: the classic 2 has been around since the beginning of 2015, the 6 even since 2013. The MX-5, which was first presented in 2014, occupies a certain special position; as a fun car and brand icon, it is certain to have a long life, especially as it still looks quite fresh.

Speaking of special status, it's a similar story with the Mercedes G. The basic visual features of the off-roader are still very reminiscent of the original model from 1979, but the G was given a massive technical overhaul in 2018. Further modernisation is planned for 2024. Commercial vehicles also have a long model cycle, as the recently facelifted V-Class has been around since 2014.

Mitsubishi

Oldie, but Goldie: Mitsubishi still offers the small Space Star in some countries (e.g. Germany) more than ten years after its market launch in April 2013 and quite successfully at that. The reason for this is continuous model updates and a favourable price, which currently starts at €13,590.

Renault

Despite the existence of the Megane E-Tech Electric, its combustion-powered brother has been in the Renault model range since 2016. However, its days are probably numbered, just like those of the Twingo. While the current model is still based on the Smart Forfour, a new, purely electric Twingo with a retro look will be available in 2026 for around €20,000.

Seat

Is it Spanish scrap metal recycling from Volkswagen? That would be too harsh a judgement for Seat, even though the Ibiza has been on the market since 2017 and the Ateca since 2016. But in practical tests, both prove to be pleasant everyday companions, precisely because they are pleasantly old-fashioned, especially on the inside. And there is also usually some room for manoeuvring when it comes to price.

SsangYong

The smallest car from SsangYong is also the oldest. The Tivoli has been around since 2015. It recently received a visual upgrade, but the base price remains the same: a good €25,000 with a 163 PS petrol engine. In Spain, €18,000 is enough, as the SUV is also available there with 135 PS.

Suzuki

Suzuki 's range of new cars in Europe is also quite dated. The Ignis will soon be discontinued, but not the Vitara, which has been on sale since 2015.

Tesla

Tesla likes to present itself as particularly progressive, but has a real Methuselah in its programme. The Model S was launched back in summer 2013. There is no real successor in sight.

Toyota

In certain regions of the world, Toyota still offers the Land Cruiser from the 1980s brand new. It's not that bad in Europe, but a similarly iconic commercial vehicle has been on the market here since 2016: the Hilux.

Volkswagen

As previously reported, you can still buy the second generation of the Touran from 2015 new from Volkswagen. The Polo, which was launched in 2017, is now similarly outdated. It remains to be seen to what extent it will be replaced by the production version of the electric ID.2all promised for 2025.

Volvo

Volvo once built the 240 series for almost 20 years. The S90 and V90 have not yet come that far. The luxury models were launched in 2016.