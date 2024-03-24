Shortly after the market launch of the third-generation Peugeot 3008, the brand with the Lion logo is doing double duty by unveiling the new 5008, which also makes a decisive leap into the future.

Both SUVs are based on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, which (a first for both models) enables 100% electric versions. So what does the Peugeot e-5008 look like? Let's find out in detail.

Platform and dimensions

We've already talked about the platform. The Peugeot e-5008, like the rest of the range, uses the STLA Medium. It will also be offered in variants equipped with a combustion engine (plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids).

This platform is the first in this market segment to be designed 'electrically'. It is divided into three sections: the front section can accommodate different types of engine, from petrol to electric, the middle section is a skateboard-style and has been designed to optimise the layout of the battery and components typical of a zero-emission car, and the rear section can accommodate the electric motors that will be adopted on both some 100% electric and some hybrid versions.

The Peugeot 5008 exists in a 100% electric version

The Peugeot e-5008 has grown significantly compared with the previous generation (+15 cm) to reach an overall length of 4.79 metres. The car is 1.89 metres wide and 1.69 metres high, with a wheelbase that has increased by 5 centimetres compared with the previous version to reach 2.89 metres.

Length : 4.76 metres

: 4.76 metres Width : 1.89 metres

: 1.89 metres Height : 1.69 metres

: 1.69 metres Wheelbase : 2.89 metres

: 2.89 metres Weight: n.a.

Space on board

Aesthetically, it echoes the Peugeot 3008 in almost every respect, evolving the Lion brand's design and projecting it into the future with new details. Unlike its little brother, which now has a coupé-like rear end, the 5008 retains the high roof at the rear and a more vertical rear window. As a result, it gains a few centimetres and can also be offered in a seven-seater configuration.

Peugeot e-5008: with the seats folded down, the load floor is 2 metres long

The rear compartment is vast and well utilised. If you travel with all the seats upright, the compartment has a capacity of 259 litres. Fold down the third row and the volume rises to 748 litres, and fold down the second row and the volume rises to 1,815 litres. With a load floor 2 metres long, even very bulky items can be loaded comfortably. A further 80 litres are 'hidden' under the third-row seats, allowing you to stow items that are invisible from the outside. However, there is no luggage compartment under the front bonnet, where the designers have placed the inverter and charger.

Luggage compartment : 259/748/1,815 litres

: 259/748/1,815 litres Boot: n/a

Software

Right from the passenger compartment, the Peugeot e-5008 offers stylistic and technological solutions introduced by the Peugeot 3008. Firstly, the new i-Cockpit (called Panoramic i-Cockpit) with a curved 21-inch screen, then the new infotainment system with artificial intelligence and assistant based on ChatGPT which also has functions dedicated to electric driving such as, for example, the ability to plan journeys taking into account range and the need to stop to recharge (EV Planner).

The 21-inch panoramic i-Cockpit appears in the cockpit

The software is updated in real time. However, only the infotelematic component can be adjusted remotely, while, for the time being at least, the operating logic of the powertrain and ADAS cannot be modified.

Battery and range

The zero-emission range of the Peugeot 5008 will be made up of three models, which will be introduced from the autumn (when the new generation of the model is officially launched) until 2025. They will adopt two battery packs, one with 73 kWh and the other with 89 kWh.

The main difference between the two battery packs will be the different cell heights, but they will have the same overall dimensions in terms of length and width. The smaller battery will be reserved for the less powerful Peugeot e-5008 (210 PS) and will guarantee a range of 311 miles. The larger battery will be offered on a 230 PS version (410 mile range) and a more powerful 320 PS version which, thanks to the presence of a 109 PS electric motor at the rear, will also have all-wheel drive.

e-5008 FWD 210 PS e-5008 FWD 230 PS e-5008 AWD 320 PS Battery 73 kWh 89 kWh 89 kWh Range 311 miles 410 miles n.a. Maximum power 210 PS 230 PS 320 PS

Charging

The Peugeot e-5008 will be offered as standard with an 11 kW on-board charger. A 22 kW charger will be available as an option for faster AC charging.

The SUV from Peugeot will also be able to charge in direct current, with a power of up to 160 kW. This will enable it to cover around 60 miles in 10 minutes at the charging station. It will take around 30 minutes to go from 20% to 80% charge.