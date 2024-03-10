With the Dodge Charger Daytona, the US brand under the Stellantis umbrella officially debuted the STLA Large platform, intended to serve the Group's larger models. A modular, multi-energy mechanical system, capable of accommodating both electric powertrains - as in the case of Dodge's muscle car - and purely combustion or electrified units.

A freedom of choice that makes it possible to choose the right powertrain in a time of industry transition. Of course, we don't want to focus here on the combustion versions with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane under the bonnet, but on the fully 'on tap' versions.

Platform and dimensions

As mentioned, the Dodge Charger Daytona is based on the STLA Large, which will also form the basis of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and Maserati Quattroporte. With batteries placed in the floor for optimal passenger compartment and boot space, the architecture accommodates models with a length between 4.76 and 5.12 metres and a wheelbase between 2.87 and 3 metres.

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024

For comparison, the Dodge Charger Daytona is longer than a Mercedes EQS at 5.24 metres.

Length: 5.24 metres

Width: 2.02 metres

Height: 1.49 metres

Wheelbase: 3.07 metres

Weight: 2,648 kg

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024, the platform

On-board space

Being a coupe - indeed, a muscle car - the Dodge Charger Daytona is certainly not intended to be a family car, with a focus on rear seats or cargo capacity. However, space is not lacking with the minimum boot capacity of 644 litres.

Admittedly, with such an overall length it is perhaps the minimum one might expect, but when you consider the typical muscle car proportions (i.e. exaggeratedly long bonnet and decidedly elongated rear window), it is not bad at all. Folding down the rear seatbacks brings the total up to 1,059 litres. Merit, as mentioned, goes to the batteries placed entirely under the floor.

Under the front bonnet there is also a handy 42-litre frunk for storing the charging cable or other small items.

Luggage compartment: 644 litres

Frunk: 42 litres

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024

Software

The 12.3-inch infotainment system is powered by the UConnect 5 software, developed by Stellantis, which integrates compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - also wireless - and the functionality of Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant.

Standard equipment includes the new Navigator Charging Location function, satellite navigation that takes into account battery range and charging stops, whilst identifying charging stations along the way. There are of course also various screens to display in real time how the powertrain is working between energy flow, performance and more.

The system is connected to the network, but we do not yet know whether OTA updates are available only for the infotelematics or also for the powertrain.

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024

Battery and range

The Dodge Charger Daytona, in both R/T and Scat Pack versions, is equipped with a 94 kWh battery, giving it a range in the American EPA cycle of 317 miles and 260 miles respectively. These figures are not particularly exciting, given the battery numbers, but by the manufacturer's own admission the focus was not on giving the muscle car a particularly high mileage. "Muscle car owners don't care about fuel economy," commented Tim Kuniskis, Dodge's number one.

On the less powerful R/T, two electric motors are installed (one on the front axle and one on the rear) and deliver a total of 503 PS and 548 Nm of torque, numbers that allow the American muscle car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph.

On the more powerful Scat Pack, on the other hand, the available horsepower rises to 680 PS and 850 Nm of torque, figures that in this case allow the American saloon to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 134 mph.

Returning to the battery, it is a prismatic battery pack that, at least on paper, promises good thermal performance thanks to its rigid casing, which among other things reduces temperatures during sportier driving. The chemistry is nickel cobalt and aluminium.

Table

Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Battery 94 kWh 94 kWh Range 317 miles 260 miles Charging 11 kW (AC), 183 kW (DC) 11 kW (AC), 183 kW (DC) Max power 503 PS 680 PS Max. torque 548 Nm 850 Nm

Charging

On this first example of an STLA Large based car, the Stellantis Group opted for a 400 Volt battery architecture. However, we know how the platform can also accommodate 800 Volt systems (expected on the forthcoming Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio). Recharging power, on the other hand, is 11 kW in alternating current (AC) and up to 183 kW in direct current (DC), a value that allows it to go from 5 to 80 per cent in about 32 minutes. Both versions are already compatible with the Level 3 CCS rapid charger.

Dodge Charger Daytona 2024

Price

Production of the two-door Charger Daytona will begin in mid-2024, whilst production of the four-door version will have to wait until early 2025. The price has not yet been announced, but according to rumours in the USA, it should start at around $50,000-60,000 for the Scat Pack. Prices are set to rise in the event of a European landing. Subsequently, the versions with a combustion engine will also arrive, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo 6-cylinder with 420 or 550 PS, certainly cheaper.