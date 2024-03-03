At the Geneva Motor Show, Luca De Meo said it loud and clear:"European cars are too big, too upmarket and too expensive". The message from Renault's CEO is this: let's get back to making models that people can buy. Even electric models, you might say, looking at the new Renault 5, presented in its final form at the Swiss motor show.

The car, whose name and look are reminiscent of the famous model of the past, makes no compromises on quality, design and technology, while offering itself to the market with a starting price of less than £25,000, a psychological threshold that all manufacturers with varying fortunes are trying to surpass.

Platform and dimensions

The electric R5 is based on a completely new platform. It's called AmpR Small and was created by taking the front section of the CMF (Clio's platform) and then modifying all the central and rear sections to better adapt it to the needs of an exclusively electric car.

So, while it retains the classic front bonnet (the CMF stops at the A-pillar), it has a comfortable flat floor that houses the battery pack and a different rear section, fitted with independent wheel suspension.

As a result, the AmpR Small has a more generous wheelbase than equivalent models with combustion engines and large-capacity batteries. All this in a body that is no more than 3.92 metres long, 1.77 metres wide and 1.5 metres high.

Length : 3.92 metres

: 3.92 metres Width : 1.77 metres

: 1.77 metres Height : 1.5 metres

: 1.5 metres Wheelbase : 2.54 metres

: 2.54 metres Weight: 1,340 kg (with 40 kWh battery) - 1,450 kg (with 52 kWh battery)

Space on board

The adoption of the new platform has created a spacious cabin, even though the overall length of the car is around 10 centimetres shorter than the segment average. The presence of the battery under the floor gives the electric R5 a low, flat floor that improves passenger space, particularly for rear passengers, and load capacity.

The Renault 5 has a rear compartment of 326 litres. The Renault Clio, which is 4.05 metres long and has a wheelbase 4 centimetres longer, comes to 391 litres (one of the most generous values ever achieved in the B segment, but falling to 254 litres on hybrids). It's a shame that the motor and other components are positioned at the front and that there is no boot on the R5 electric, which would be particularly handy for housing the charging cables.

Luggage compartment : 391 litres

: 391 litres Boot: n/a

Renault 5 E-Tech: the boot as seen live at the Geneva Motor Show

The software

The new Renault 5 electric is equipped with the group's most modern infotainment system. This is OpenR Link, built on Google's operating system and offering, among other things, navigation based on Google Maps with specific functions for electric travel (with route planning and recharging, improved battery management according to driving conditions and other dedicated specifications).

The software has OTA updates, but these only affect infotelematics and not the performance and efficiency of the drive system. It also incorporates ChatGPT, enabling a fluid and natural dialogue, even on subjects other than the car's settings.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric: the dashboard with the dual digital screen

Battery and range

The Renault 5 Electric will be available with two battery sizes. It will be possible to choose between a 40 kWh battery and a 52 kWh battery. The former weighs around 240 kg and has a range of 186 miles, while the latter weighs 300 kg and has a range of 249 miles. Both values refer to the WLTP combined cycle.

In terms of motors, the car will be available in three power levels: 95 PS (and 215 Nm of torque), 120 PS (and 225 Nm of torque) and 150 PS (and 245 Nm of torque). The first two will be offered with the smallest battery, the third with the largest.

Still on the subject of batteries, the Renault 5 opts for two traditional NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) batteries. It was initially thought that the 40 kW battery might adopt a less expensive lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry. The two batteries differ simply in the number of modules present: 3 on the 40 kWh battery and 4 on the 52 kWh battery.

Table

R5 E-Tech 40 kWh R5 E-Tech 52 kWh Battery 40 kWh battery 52 kWh battery Range 186 miles 249 miles Charging 11 kW (AC) 11 kW (AC), 100 kW (DC) Maximum power output 95 PS or 120 PS 150 PS Max. torque 215 Nm or 225 Nm 245 Nm

Charging

The AmpR Small platform has a 400-volt architecture and is equipped with a bi-directional charging system (except for the basic version). This means that it can supply an external device with 3.7 kW of alternating current.

When it comes to charging itself, the R5 can use either alternating or direct current. In the first case, it has an 11 kW on-board charger, while in the second, it is compatible with a power rating of up to 100 kW. This means you can go from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes. However, DC charging is only standard on the version with a 52 kWh battery and 150 PS, while on the other versions with a 40 kWh battery, only an AC charger is available as standard and DC charging cannot even be purchased as an option.

DC charging up to 100 kW of power

It's worth noting the plug & charge function. If you go to a public charging station (Ionity, for example), it automatically takes care of the car's identification and payment. In practice, you plug in and receive energy without having to do anything else.

Price

The Renault 5 Electric has not yet announced its official price. But Luca De Meo announced at the conference that it will be sold for less than €25,000. In the UK, with regards to the currency exchange rate, expect this figure to also remain around £25,000 since models in this market tend to be better equipped (e.g. battery heat pump).

In addition to the three power levels, the car will be available in two trim levels, Evolution and Techno. Renault has also planned Collection versions, which will be available for a limited time and will change from time to time. It will start with the Iconic Cinq Collection, which will feature special accessories and customisations. The Roland-Garros Collection is also planned for the future.