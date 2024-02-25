The Dacia Spring has been given a facelift to disrupt the market and establish itself as an increasingly attractive alternative in the world of electric mobility. Having arrived in 2021 as the cheapest battery-powered car, it is now confirmed with the 2024 update, which improves it in terms of aesthetics, equipment and overall quality, while promising to lower the starting price even further.

We won't know until the next few weeks (the new Dacia Spring will go on sale in the spring at the earliest), but the manufacturer is committed to staying below the €20,000 (£17,000) mark.

Platform and dimensions

The origins of the Dacia Spring are well known to enthusiasts. The Romanian brand's low-cost electric car is based on the Renault City K-ZE, a similar compact crossover that the French group has been building and selling in China since 2019. To comply with European regulations, the car has been tweaked in a number of respects, but remains based on this model in substance.

The Dacia Spring falls squarely into the city car category. It is 3.73 metres long, 1.77 metres wide and 1.52 metres high. The wheelbase is 2.42 metres.

The new Dacia Spring can also be fitted with a front luggage compartment.

The new version unveiled, which has made a great leap forward in terms of quality and user-friendliness, has gained a great deal in terms of boot space. It has done so by adopting a new lining under the boot that has lowered the load floor and increased the volume from 290 to 308 litres (which becomes 1,008 when the second row of seats is folded down): a very respectable figure for a car of these dimensions. And, especially for an electric car, the Dacia Spring weighs in at a featherweight 984 kg.

On-board space

Generally speaking, the Dacia Spring offers decent interior space, but is only approved for four people. With the 2024 model, various storage compartments have been created in several places in the cabin, as well as the introduction of the YouClip system, also present on the Duster 2024, which offers small hooks for hanging bags or other objects.

The revamped interior of the new Dacia Spring

The new Spring introduces a bin under the front bonnet. This is optional, but it provides a very useful extra space in what the Americans call the 'frunk', where charging cables can be stored. It's a very useful accessory, both in terms of loading (the rear luggage compartment always remains clear) and cleanliness (it's not uncommon for the cables, especially if they're frequently being used at a public charging station, to get dirty or wet).

Luggage compartment : 308-1,008 litres

Software

The new Dacia Spring also introduces a new central screen with 7-inch touch technology. A larger screen, with a diagonal of 10 inches, can be used on the richest trim levels. It also features an updated infotainment system.

In tune with the times in terms of connectivity and functionality ( Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility), it does not, however, have remote updates and so cannot be upgraded except by visiting a service centre.

Battery and range

In terms of powertrains, the new Dacia Spring offers no major innovations. The 2024 range comprises a 45 PS version, available in Essential or Expression trim, and a top-of-the-range Extreme variant with a 65 PS engine. The first two go from 0 to 62 mph in 20 seconds, the third in 14 seconds.

There's no change to the battery either. The Romanian brand's compact crossover still has a 26.8 kWh battery pack, which guarantees a range of around 140 miles on a full charge. A slightly higher figure was expected, given that the car is more aerodynamic and introduces regenerative braking. Official WLTP figures have not been released, however.

Dacia Spring 2024 Battery 26.8 kWh Rear-wheel drive front Maximum power 45 PS (65 PS Extreme version) Max. torque 125 Nm 0-62 mph 20" (14" Extreme version) Max. speed 78 mph Range (WLTP) n.a. Average fuel consumption (WLTP) n.a.

Charging

Dacia Spring, even in its most recent version, is still fitted as standard with a 7 kW AC charger. This allows the vehicle to go from 20% to 100% in around 11 hours if plugged into a normal household socket, and to restore the same amount of energy in around 4 hours if a 7 kW wallbox is used.

As an option, a 30 kW charger can be purchased, which considerably reduces the time spent at the wallbox. In this case, it takes just 45 minutes to go from 20% to 80%. The possibility of using bi-directional charging and supplying energy to external devices using a simple adapter is also interesting.

Pricing

The current Dacia Spring (not sold in UK) has a starting price of €18,400. To all intents and purposes, this is the cheapest electric car sold in France. The 2024 version aims to maintain this record, and although it has undergone a complete restyling that makes it almost a second generation, it will lower prices still further.

As mentioned, the stated aim is to stay under the €20,000 (£17,000) mark, a sort of psychological threshold that many other manufacturers are striving to achieve. The official price lists won't arrive for a few weeks yet (12 March in UK), but if we take into account the 2024 car incentives (in select European countries) which, in the best-case scenario, can lead to a price reduction of €13,750 (£11,700), the new Dacia Spring could really be sold at an incredibly attractive price.