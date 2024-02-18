After years of being the only car that enabled the Lancia brand to survive and avoid closure thanks to its excellent performance on the Italian market, the Ypsilon is now being renewed as the car that will launch the glorious Turin-based brand into the future.

Stellantis has chosen the Ypsilon to stage the first act in a triplet of 100% electric models to be released at regular two-year intervals.

The new Ypsilon, the fourth generation, will in fact be the only one to initially offer hybrid petrol engines, but these will be discontinued after 2026, leaving the way clear for the battery-powered model. That's why the electric Ypsilon is the first to make its debut.

Platform and dimensions

The new Lancia Ypsilon is based on the multi-energy CMP platform, which is used for all B-segment models (electric and non-electric), from saloons to B-SUVs and some of the Stellantis Group's sub-compacts such as the Citroën C4. The Ypsilon uses the latest version of the platform, with a more modern engine and battery, also found on the Fiat 600e, Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, Opel-Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e, DS 3 E-Tense and Citroën e-C4.

The dimensions reflect this relationship: the new Ypsilon remains within the norms for small cars, with a length of just over four metres (4.08 m to be precise) - which is nevertheless almost 25 cm longer than the model it replaces - a width of 1.76 m, a height of 1.44 m and a wheelbase of just over 2.55 m. Available for the moment in a single mechanical configuration, it has a 51 kWh battery and weighs a total of 1,584 kg.

Plenty of room on board

The cabin of the new Lancia Ypsilon is undeniably larger than that of the model it replaces, thanks to its more generous dimensions. However, its height has been reduced by more than 10 cm. As a result, the overall layout has changed, with a silhouette that is no longer developed vertically, but is sleeker and sits more firmly on the ground.

There are five seats, with a new design and elegant upholstery. The boot capacity is not indicated, but it is logical to assume that it will exceed the modest 245 litres of the Ypsilon currently on the market. It will probably approach the volume of the Jeep Avenger and could even exceed 350 litres. A frunk, the compartment in the front bonnet that many electric cars offer by taking advantage of the reduced dimensions of the electric motor, is not planned.

Software

Two years ago, when announcing Lancia's new strategy, director Luca Napolitano stressed that by using common platforms and technologies, the brand would distinguish itself with the new Ypsilon by expressing its personality through design and software.

Of course, it's not just a question of powertrain management and dynamics, but also, and above all, the silhouette. The new Ypsilon is equipped with S.A.L.A., an acronym for Sound Air Light Augmentation, an infotainment system that coordinates the audio system, air conditioning and interior lighting to create a welcoming and evocative environment. Colours can be customised using simple virtual controls on the dual 10.25-inch screen.

The S.A.L.A. system, which can be updated remotely but only for infotainment and digital services (no mention of the powertrain yet), also includes a wireless connection for mobile devices compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger and three USB-C sockets. It also features a virtual assistant called S.A.L.A. HUB. In terms of driving assistance, the new Lancia Ypsilon offers Level 2 autonomous driving, combining the action of Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centring, which control distance and lane position semi-automatically, even in traffic (Traffic Jam Assist).

Battery and range

The new Lancia Ypsilon is based on the same principles as other models in the same segment from the Stellantis Group: the 54 kWh battery, 51 kWh of which is actually usable, and the numerous optimisations made to the energy management and the engine mean that it can claim a range of over 249 miles (400 km) according to the WLTP cycle, despite a maximum power output increased to 156 PS and a torque of 260 Nm.

The battery is made up of 102 cells divided into 12 modules and weighs around 350 kg. The range declared by the manufacturer in the combined WLTP cycle is 250 miles (403 km), with fuel consumption of between 14.3 and 14.6 kWh/100 km.

Lancia Ypsilon (BEV) Battery 51 kWh (54 kWh gross) Transmission Front Max. power 156 PS Max. torque 260 Nm 0 to 100 km/h - max. speed - Range (WLTP) 250 miles Average fuel consumption (WLTP) 14.3 to 14.6 kW/100 km

Charging

The Lancia Ypsilon Electric has a maximum charging power of 100 kW, so it can go from 20% to 80% charge in 24 minutes, or recover energy for 62 miles (100 km) in 10 minutes. Stellantis is extending its Free2move Charge Home and Charge Go services to this model in order to find the most suitable solutions for customers' needs in terms of home recharging and easy access to public recharging.

Price

The new Lancia Ypsilon will officially go on sale in Italy in May and will be gradually rolled out in other European countries (UK included) over the course of 2024. For the moment, the only price announced is that of the Cassina limited series, which represents a sort of top-of-the-range model produced in just 1906 examples (a figure that refers to the year in which the historic Turin-based company was founded).

The price in Italy is €39,500 (approx. £34,000). In addition to the electric version, the range will be expanded in the spring with new mild hybrid variants and, in all likelihood, new equipment. But for prices, we'll have to wait a few more months.