Large families are always looking to travel in comfort, opting for cars that offer attractive space, equipment and performance. However, this need often comes up against the high purchase price of certain large family cars, SUVs or MPVs. That's why we've decided to help these drivers by ranking the cheapest 7-seaters available on the European market today.

For our ranking, however, we've tried to focus on real cars, excluding all derivatives of commercial vehicles and concentrating instead on the cheapest seven-seater SUVs and family cars.

Dacia Jogger

It's hardly surprising that the cheapest seven-seater is a Dacia. The Renault Group brand has got us used to affordable prices and, with the Jogger, it is also confirming one of its strong points. The seven-seater Jogger with LPG or petrol engine is priced between €17,900 and €21,000, depending on equipment and country.

These reduced prices apply to the Dacia Jogger Essential, which is available from £18,295 in the UK. The full hybrid version of the 7-seater Jogger costs £1,300 more.

DFSK Glory 580

A slightly different case is that of the DFSK Glory 580, the Chinese seven-seater SUV that is only sold in certain European markets with a base price of between €24,000 and €27,000. This is the lowest price for a seven-seater SUV.

The DFSK Glory 580, known in some markets as the Fengon 580 or Fengguang 580, has been produced in China since 2016 as part of a joint venture between Dongfeng Motor and Sokon. It measures 4.68 metres in length and is equipped with a 149 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, front-wheel drive and CVT automatic gearbox. In Spain, it is also available with an LPG system. Fuel consumption and CO2? 9.8 l/100 km and 222 g/km.

DR 7.0

The third cheapest seven-seater, called the Chery Tiggo 8, also comes from China, but is currently sold in some European markets under the Italian brand DR Automobiles. On the other side of the Alps, the DR 7.0 starts at €32,900.

The Italian SUV is 4.70 metres long and is powered by a 116 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The LPG version, or 'thermohybrid' as DR calls it, has a power output of 154 PS and a base price of €34,900. Combined fuel consumption ranges from 8.0 l/100 km for the petrol version to 9.9 l/100 km for the LPG version, with CO2 emissions of 180 g/km and 162 g/km respectively.

Seat Tarraco

Penultimate in the ranking is the Seat Tarraco, the Spanish brand's largest SUV, measuring 4.73 metres in length and with a European base price of between €35,000 and €37,000. In the UK, however, the price is £33,415.

The engine is the 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI with a seven-speed manual gearbox, which consumes an average of 5.3 litres/100 km and emits 140g/km of CO2.

Cirelli 7

We end the list with another Italian of Chinese origin. This is the Cirelli 7, which has just been launched in Italy by Cirelli Motor Company with a base price of €35,800.

In fact, it's the Chinese Forthing U-Tour MPV, also known as the DFSK Forthing 4 U-Tour and Forthing Yacht, which measures 4.85 metres and has a curious 2+2+3-seater configuration. The 177 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is the most powerful on this list. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and claims a fuel consumption of 7.58 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 180 g/km.