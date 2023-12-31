To understand how the market has evolved over the past 15 years, one only has to look at how the Peugeot 3008 has changed. The first generation, which arrived in 2009, has the soft, rounded shapes typical of MPVs.

With the second generation, the look becomes more muscular instead: in 2016, the 3008 becomes a full-fledged SUV. The change pays off, judging by its commercial success. In 2020, the Peugeot 3008 is one of the best-selling cars in Europe, and in 2021, still driven by numbers, it exceeds one million units produced. Then it evolves again.

Here is the crossover

In 2023, the Peugeot 3008 is transformed. The third generation changes its appearance again: the body still has strong lines, but the low roof and tapered rear transform the model into a sporty crossover.

Peugeot e-3008 2024: from SUV to crossover

The car, unveiled in September but on the market from February 2024, also evolves mechanically, welcoming only electrified versions (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) into the range, including an all-electric variant, the e-3008, which will be the first to debut on the market. Let's get to know it better.

As the dimensions grow

The Peugeot e-3008 is based on the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, which the model from the House of the Lion makes its debut on. At 4.54 metres long (10 centimetres more than the previous generation), it has a wheelbase of 2.73 metres (+5.5 cm), a width of 1.89 metres and a height of 1.64 metres. The larger dimensions benefit interior roominess, while the boot space remains unchanged due to a more inclined rear window, stopping at 520 litres (which becomes 470 l on all-wheel drive variants).

The Peugeot e-3008 is renewed above all at the rear, where a sleeker tail appears.

From a design point of view, the car further evolves the language of the French brand and reinterprets elements characteristic of all the latest Peugeot cars, such as the brick grille or the three-element headlights with 'claw' daytime running lights. The electric version, thanks to full bumpers and specific details that improve aerodynamics, achieves a Cx of 0.28.

Length : 4.54 metres (+10 cm)

: 4.54 metres (+10 cm) Width : 1.89 metres (+5 cm)

: 1.89 metres (+5 cm) Height : 1.64 metres (+2 cm)

: 1.64 metres (+2 cm) Wheelbase : 2.73 metres (+5.5 cm)

: 2.73 metres (+5.5 cm) Luggage compartment capacity : 520 litres (470 l for the full version)

: 520 litres (470 l for the full version) Weight: 2,114 kg (2,199 kg for the full version)

A 'Panoramic' screen

More modern on the outside, more modern on the inside, the Peugeot e-3008 takes another great classic from the brand's latest cars to the next level by introducing the Panoramic i-Cockpit, which is still based on the 'small steering wheel-overhung instrumentation' approach, but here makes use of a 21" curved screen combined with a smaller central touchscreen positioned lower than the main screen.

The new Panoramic i-Cockpit with 21-inch curved screen

The car is also equipped with paddles, but on the electric version these are not used to change gear (there is no gearbox), but to adjust the level of regenerative braking.

Front or all-wheel drive

In Italy the Peugeot e-3008 will be offered in three versions. The list starts with the Electric 210 Standard Range, which has a 73 kWh battery and a single motor (at the front) with 210 PS and 343 Nm: it promises 525 kilometres (326 miles) of range. Then there is the Electric 230 Long Range, with a larger battery ( 98 kWh) and a slightly more powerful motor (230 PS and still 343 Nm): it promises a range of 700 km (435 miles).

At the top of the range is the Electric 320 Dual Motor, which (as the name suggests) has two electric motors positioned one per axle. It has an overall power output of 326 PS and, thanks to the adoption of the largest battery (the 98 kWh battery), achieves a range of 525 km (326 mi).

Steering wheel paddles control regenerative braking

The two front-wheel-drive e-3008s have similar performance, with an electronically limited top speed of 170 km/h (106 mph) and a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just under 9 seconds. The four-wheel-drive variant, on the other hand, reaches 180 km/h (112 mph) and covers the 0-100 in 6.4 seconds.

Electric 210

Standard Range Electric 230

Long Range Electric 320

Dual Motor Battery 73 kWh 98 kWh 98 kWh Charging 160 kW 160 kW 160 kW Max power 210 PS 230 PS 326 PS Max. torque 343 Nm 343 Nm 510 Nm 0-100 8.8 8.7 6.4 Max speed 170 km/h 170 km/h 180 km/h WLTP range 525 km 700 km 525 km Traction front front all-wheel drive

Charging up to 160 kW

Speaking of recharging, the Peugeot e-3008 is compatible with ultrafast posts of up to 160 kW: enough to go from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes. In alternating current, standard on all versions, it comes with 11 kW, but 22 kW is available as an option.

The Peugeot e-3008 is the first in the Stellantis group to introduce bi-directional Vehicle to Load charging, which allows power to be supplied to external electronic devices. The function has an output power of 3 kW.

In direct current the recharge reaches 160 kW

Advanced driver assistance

Built on a newly developed platform, the Peugeot e-3008 also introduces state-of-the-art ADAS, which allow the car to sport Level 2 autonomous driving. The Drive Assist Plus package gives access to adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping, lane-change assistance and road sign recognition, which adapts speed to limits and weather conditions. Other features include emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition and driver attention level monitoring.

The Peugeot e-3008 is offered in just two trim levels, Allure and GT, which can be customised with three option packages. Prices on mainland Europe will be announced shortly.

In the UK the only available version is the Electric 210 Standard Range which starts at £45,850 RRP in Allure trim, whilst the GT trim begins at £49,650 RRP.