The automotive world is going through a massive transition at this moment in time. A transition which impacts every single car segment, even the world of luxury and exclusive vehicles. One of the places in the world where you see the immediate impact of the transition is the United Arab Emirates and in particular Dubai, where an incredibly diverse population of more than 200 nationalities has created a true melting pot of cultures, which you don’t see elsewhere in the world. This widely international mix of cultures reflects also on the local car world, which offers an unique perspective of where we are heading.

Photos by Nick Philippo - @nickpcars on Instagram

International brands

When you think of Dubai, the vast majority of luxury vehicles and supercars often come to mind, and for good reason, but that is not all. Dubai is known throughout the car world as the capital for supercars; from the weird and wonderful to the bright and quite frankly ridiculous. The wide influx of new brands and in particular EV vehicles from countries like China, Turkey and even the UAE themselves show locals, expatriates and visitors where the car world is really going.

Brands like Hongqi, BYD, MG, and Togg are among the newcomers to a market that has had one of the most international list of car brands you could think of. Add the UAE-made Rabdan One, a five-seater electric SUV, to the equation and you can see where this is going when it comes to the future of daily motoring. A vast mix of international brands from countries that never really build cars in the past and which are destined of claiming a big percentage in local car sales. Their arrival puts an immense pressure on established car brands from Europe, the US, Korea and Japan to adapt to the new landscape more quickly than anticipated.

The Rabdan One is first car that is ever made in the UAE, even though the base model is produced in Chinese city of Jinhua, the final details are installed in a workshop near Abu Dhabi. Powered by a dual-motor drive system, the vehicle offers a total of 510 kW and 1040 Nm of torque under your right foot. It is able to accelerate you from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Interestingly, the vehicle offers a hybrid set up using a range extender, bringing the total range up to 534 miles (860 km) on a single charge. The 4,905 mm body length and 2,960 mm wheelbase are combined with an air suspension system and a luxury spacious cabin aimed at creating a refined driving experience which has some unique features such as a dashboard that rises when you start the EV.

Dubai’s supercar showrooms

Interestingly, the luxury car world has not seen a major transition in the direction of EV yet. Mainly because of the absence of accepting the full electric powertrain, which makes car development and production easier and cheaper. However, an important factor is of course that the supercar is a product connected to pure passion and the buying decision is often made by the heart, instead of our brains, which makes the decision to buy an EV supercar over an ICE-powered vehicle a lot harder. It doesn’t mean we won’t see more and more luxury EV vehicles, but the market for those won’t be as large as currently for the petrol-powered exclusive vehicle.

The sheer amount of luxury and supercars in the UAE, and especially Dubai has been widely covered and is not an unknown fact. The number of luxury car dealers located alongside Sheikh Zayed Road have become a tourist attraction for the car lover, who can now fulfil their dream of window shopping along endless lines of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens and a lot more.

Where you find the ‘standard’ sports car models at the local brand dealers, there is an interesting series of showrooms which feature the best of the best. Places like Al Ain Class Motors, F1RST Motors, VIP Motors and Pupil of Fate are just a few of the showrooms where you will find the most special cars ever created the last 20 years, and often not a single one here and there, but multiple squeezed together alongside Range Rovers, AMG G-Wagons and any kind of Rolls-Royce in a wide range of vibrant colours. The sheer amount of these cars all packed together lets you be amazed every single time about the sheer diversity of these limited edition cars, but also the amount of cars present and for sale in the Middle East. It is another aspect of the local diversity of the car culture that is clustered together in a relative small area of several square kilometres alongside Dubai’s main transport lifeline. A set up which is nowhere else to be found in the world.

UAE’s Supercars Majlis

For those who have visited this multicultural haven, might have noticed the vast diversity of vehicles on the roads around the city of Dubai and the frequent nature in which you will spot the latest in luxury cars and supercars passing by among a host of white SUVs cherished and often used by the locals to visit the desert to connect with their traditional Bedouin customs.

A wonderful example and initiative that encompasses the local luxury car lifestyle, cultural diversity and unforgettable experiences into one, is a supercar owners collective, called Supercars Majlis. Based in Dubai, the members club offers an array of driving and lifestyle events throughout the lower temperature season, which runs from roughly October until March. The aim of the collective or assembly of more than 370 petrolheads is to bring both locals and expatriates together in specially organised driving events with the local culture mixed in. The events range from driving events to track days or from casual get-togethers to brand activations with their sponsors.

Gallery: Supercars Majlis Drive Event Dubai 2023

47 Photos

With the support of the local McLaren & SCM teams, I was given the option to experience a number of the SCM events during my latest visit to the UAE. The diversity of the events range from drives that bring you from one end of the Middle-Eastern country to new locations crossing mountain roads while ending up at hotels or pre-arranged lunch stops, where you are being greeted by lovely local cuisine and local-themed entertainment, or simply a quiet day at the pool or beach. Track days and drag race evenings are also part of the lineup of events organised at the Dubai Autodrome or Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

The most interesting aspect of this Dubai-based car club is first and foremost the immensely transparent and relax nature in which the events are being organised, but more importantly the unique international character of its participants, which creates an atmosphere where you as a newcomer are being respected and welcomed with open arms. Often local car events across the world have a vast majority of people which are locally connected to the organiser or the country the event is being organised in. With SCM the total opposite is present due to true melting pot of cultures surrounding the biggest car collective in the Middle East. The member group includes more than 25 nationalities and offers an unique atmosphere not seen elsewhere in the automotive world.

The SCM club is an example of how we will continue to embrace car culture across the world. Of course, the members might not have fully embraced the concept of the electric (super)car yet, simply because those haven’t really entered the car enthusiast market, but soon there will be a place for these kinds of cars as well creating another chapter in the diverse way the car culture is expanding itself.

Gallery: Mille Miglia Supercars Majlis 52nd National Day Drive Event - Dubai 2023

23 Photos

With the ongoing transition in the car world making its process, it is interesting to see where our passionate world is heading and seeing how different car cultures are trying to hold on to what they believe will be their car passionate future. More than ever this evolving process will offer the room to share your passion, experience your vehicle and connect with like-minded people. The UAE will definitely expand its cosmopolitan nature and cultural standards even further in the years to come, while also continuing to be that multi-cultural heaven for the passionate car lover.