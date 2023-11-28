The Germans at Porsche have once again showcased that car events are here to stay for the foreseeable future. The concept of Icons of Porsche has everything that a car event should encompass, but there was a lot more to see, experience and find for young and old.

The weekend-long event, which was held on the same weekend as the Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, the neighbouring Emirate, brought together thousands of Porsche enthusiasts across many different nationalities, both local but also from across the globe. The region’s biggest car festival offered free entry and was about so much more than just Porsche cars, with a roster of live music, art, food pop-ups and the global debut of the latest generation Panamera, which was held on the Friday evening and used Dubai’s Downtown skyline as its backdrop.

The main theme of this year was connected to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Porsche as a car brand and the 60th birthday of the 911 model line. Following the year-long celebration with events happening in Zuffenhausen, the German home of Porsche, and many other countries across the globe, Icons of Porsche brought a wonderful closure to an annual range of festivities.

On site, Porsche fans had the ability to see a wide variety of Porsche vehicles. From customer owned vehicle to a wide range of classic vehicles lend from the Porsche Museum. The variety of cars gave a good overview of the heritage and history of the brand. Add this to the Instagrammable artwork displays from renowned artists, entertainment on stage, the merchandise pavilion and loads of funny activations where you could score your own custom-made merchandise, and you could definitely say there was more than enough to do if you were able to challenge the immensely long waiting lines.

Icons of Porsche is a great example of an event where the passion for the ‘car’ vibrates through the two-day experience. It is an example of how current and future car events should be organised offering a mix of smartly showcased brand values, customer passion for the product and the brand, entertainment and the ability to connect visitors to new topics, entertainment and art.

The strong event name connecting the words Icons and Porsche underlines the strength of the Porsche brand in the current time and age, where we aren’t all driven by dreams, but try to encompass the ability for everyone to experience and express their way in which they connect to a brand. Therefore, whether you are a Porsche purist or not, events like this offer tonnes of family-friendly fun and that makes Icons of Porsche one of the best events on the calendar every year.

Photography by Nick Philippo @ nickpcars on Instagram