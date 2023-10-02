Never again will we see a Mini 3-door or a Renault Scenic combustion engine. Also on the horizon is the Lanzador, the first 100% electric Lamborghini. Not to mention the Lotus Emeya, the new rival to the Porsche Taycan. But we can still find novelties with combustion engines.

If you still don't want to buy an electric car and would like to purchase a new generation vehicle, here are 10 options that have been unveiled in recent months. These vehicles are powered by pure thermal or partially electrified engines, which means that they still have to be fuelled with fossil fuels.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

OK, so this Italian hot hatchback is sold out, but we had to mention it, as it's Alfa Romeo 's latest petrol-powered supercar. Specifically, it's powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 with 620 bhp, an evolution of the company's 2.9-litre V6 block used in the Quadrifoglio.

In case you didn't know, customers can also choose an electric version of the 33 Stradale with 750 bhp, but it seems that "only a few" have made this eco-friendly choice. The purists have had it right...

Audi Q8

The restyling of the German SUV features slight aesthetic and equipment upgrades, but no mechanical changes. The 3.0-litre V6 TDI micro-hybrid turbodiesel engines with 231 and 286 bhp are retained, plus the 340 bhp 3.0-litre V6 turbo and 507 bhp 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engines.

However, there is still no information on the plug-in hybrid variants of the Q8, where we expect the electric range to be increased, nor on the RS Q8, which delivers 600 bhp in the current model.

Fiat 600

In addition to the 154 bhp electric version, the Italian urban SUV will be marketed with a 99 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, linked to a light hybridisation system, from the first quarter of 2024. It will therefore carry the Eco label in Spain.

With this mild hybrid technology, the 600 can drive itself with the small 29 bhp electric motor and 48V battery for a maximum of one kilometre or even in various urban manoeuvres, such as parking.

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Korean SUV will undoubtedly be one of the most original innovations of the coming year. Personality is certainly not lacking, although we will see if customers 'dare' to buy such a transgressive car.

But let's get down to the mechanics. Hyundai has explained that hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions will be available with the 1.6-litre T-GDI turbo petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In the Tucson, these variants deliver 230 bhp and 265 bhp respectively. Will they be more powerful in the Santa Fe?

Jeep Wrangler

Good news for off-road enthusiasts. The Jeep Wrangler will be retained in Europe after the slight restyling and will retain the 380 bhp 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This PHEV option consists of a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 268 bhp and a 142 bhp electric unit. There is also a second 62 bhp electric motor, but it does not drive the car, acting instead as an electric generator. The emission-free range is 27 miles (44 kilometres).

MINI Countryman

So far, only the electric versions of the British SUV have been revealed, with 201 bhp and 308 bhp, but Mini has explained that combustion engines will also be available. We understand that the 1.5-litre (three-cylinder) and 2.0-litre petrol engines will follow, and the 2.0-litre diesel will be available.

Incidentally, we've already seen pictures of the John Cooper Works performance variant of the Countryman and the twin tailpipes give the impression of an internal combustion engine. Will it develop more than 308 bhp?

Peugeot 3008

Something similar to the Countryman is the case with the French SUV. The car has been developed on the new STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, specifically for electric vehicles, but is also compatible with combustion engines.

According to Peugeot, the range of the new 3008, with electric options of 207, 227 and 316 bhp, will be completed with micro-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, depending on the needs of each market. We assume that these engines will be available in Spain, which is very late in the electric transition.

Skoda Superb

If we take into account that the Czech saloon has been developed jointly with the Volkswagen Passat, it should not be strange that it shares engines with its German 'cousin'.

Therefore, pending the Superb's unveiling in November, we can guess that it will be powered by four-cylinder engines. In petrol, it could be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI with 148 bhp and the 2.0-litre TSI with 201 and 261 bhp. In diesel, the 2.0-litre TDI produces 120 bhp, 148 bhp and 190 bhp in the Passat, and the eHybrid plug-in hybrid versions have a combined 201 bhp and 268 bhp.

Volkswagen Passat

If you've read what's in store for us with the Superb, the Passat's mechanical range has already been explained, so all that remains is to remind you that this ninth generation is available exclusively with the estate body Variant.

The car is even bigger and roomier than its predecessor (rear legroom has increased by 50 millimetres and the boot has grown to 690 litres) and features the new adaptive suspension DCC Pro, with separate rebound and compression control.

Volkswagen Tiguan

We end this list with what is likely to be one of the most sought-after models in Europe. Its powertrain line-up is very similar to that of the Passat. A 128 bhp 1.5-litre TSI is added and the 120 bhp 2.0 TDI is absent, although we will have to wait for the range for the UK market.

The Tiguan will be in dealerships from the seventh calendar week of 2024 and, sadly, prices will rise compared to the current model (from £30,855) due to the higher standard equipment, among other reasons.