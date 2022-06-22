The annual Goodwood Festival Of Speed is right around the corner. This year's event kicks off on Thursday, 23 June, at the Goodwood House in West Sussex, England, and runs until Sunday, 26 June. In those four days, we expect to see all types of vehicles – classic and modern – sprint up the iconic hillclimb.

But take a trip beyond the driveway-turned-racetrack and there will be even more to see on the estate's lawns. Hundreds of vehicles from a variety of automakers will debut at this year's Goodwood Festival Of Speed, ranging from retro rally cars to all-electric sports cars and everything in-between. We've rounded up all the debuts into a single list so you'll know what to look for when you get there.

Honouring the Alpine A110 1800 that took on the 1975 Tour de Corse rally in France, this modern homage wears the same black, white, and yellow livery as its forebearer. The A110 Tour De Corse 75 Special Edition makes its in-person debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. Alpine plans to produce just 150 cars, each one with its own numbered plaque and an eye-watering price tag of £66,855 – nearly £7,000 more than the traditional A110.

Before Aston Martin goes all-in on electric, the British sports car maker is sending off its Vantage with a bang – and you’ll be able to see it at Goodwood. Housing a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine, the Vantage V12 puts out 690 bhp and 555 pound-feet of torque, propelling it to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 200.

One of three debuts destined for the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, the Bentley Continental GT Mulliner blends all the best elements of the Conti into one single package. It features a whopping 650-bhp from the Speed variant, with the most upscale interior and exterior elements of the Azure model.

Bentley will show its sportiest Flying Spur at this year's Festival Of Speed. The new Flying Spur S will roll onto the lawns of Goodwood complete with blacked-out features, new black wheels, and your choice of either a V8 engine or a hybrid V6. At its most powerful, the Flying Spur S produces 543 bhp and can race to 62 miles per hour in just 4.0 seconds.

Bentley is bringing a new Mulliner project to Goodwood, but it’s unclear exactly what it will be. Bentley will debut the limited build alongside the Flying Spur S, following the lineage of the Bacalar, Blower Continuation model, and other Mulliner builds before it.

The long-awaited BMW M3 Touring – aka, estate – will make its debut at this year's Goodwood Festival Of Speed. Thus far we know that the five-door Bimmer will likely have the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine as its saloon sibling, with up to 503 bhp on tap a la the Competition model. And already, the M3 Touring has lapped the Nurburgring faster than any other estate before it: 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds.

The hardest of hardcore BMW M4 models will make its in-person debut at Goodwood. The M4 CSL, with an upgraded twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, produces 543 bhp and 479 pound-feet of torque, giving it a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 191 miles per hour. But if you want one, it will cost you some serious cash; the BMW M4 CSL starts at £128,820 OTR.

Ferrari’s fabulous new Daytona SP3 will grace the lawns of Goodwood later this weekend. Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, the SP3 makes 829 bhp and 514 pound-feet of torque, which means this is the most powerful naturally aspirated Ferrari to date.

With purple paint – Midnight Amethyst, to be exact – and champagne wheels, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is a beautiful throwback. Inspired by the 1988 Le Mans-winning Jaguar XJR9 race car, this sporty SUV boasts a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 with 542 bhp to go along with its lovely retro look.

The longer the better, says Land Rover. The new Defender 130 adds a third row of seats with room for up to eight passengers in a 2+3+3 configuration. The bad news is that there’s no V8 option. The Defender 130 comes with your choice of two inline-six engines, one good for 296 bhp and the other adding mild-hybrid power for a total of 395 bhp.

The new-and-improved 2023 Range Rover Sport will make its live global debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival Of Speed. Boasting a stylish new exterior design and your choice of engine options ranging from a base mild-hybrid inline-six to a robust V8, the new Range Rover has up to 523 bhp on tap. It goes on sale later this year with a starting price of £79,125.

Lexus showed off its lovely new LFA-inspired sports car concept back in December via a virtual debut. With a fully electric powertrain and a 0-60 time of somewhere in the two-second range, it was an exciting preview of what could be. The same vehicle will show up at Goodwood – unchanged, most likely – and hopefully a production version will follow in the coming months.

Our first in-person look at the new Maserati MC20 Cielo will happen at this year’s Goodwood Festival Of Speed. With the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six Nettuno engine as the coupe, the convertible MC20 produces 621 bhp and 538 pound-feet of torque, paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Find a long enough stretch of road and this Maserati tops out at 198 mph.

McLaren is bringing its new Artura GT4 race car to Goodwood, but unlike the hybridised road car, this version boasts a non-electrified V6. The Artura GT4 also sheds 130 kilograms (287 pounds) over its road-going counterpart, and costs a cool £200,000 before options – or about £10,000 more than the street-legal supercar.

The McMurty Speirling is a single-seat, electric track car that looks like the result of leaving a Le Mans prototype in the dryer for too long. The little machine offers impressive performance. It can get to 60 mph in just 1.5 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. The company thinks that setting a new record at Goodwood’s hill climb might even be possible, requiring a time better than 39.9 seconds.

A hypercar literally years in the making, the One is finally here in production form. Yes, its turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 comes straight from Formula 1, and with four electric motors, there’s 1,049 combined bhp on tap. Utilising passive and active aerodynamic components, the One is literally a street-legal race car with an 11,000-rpm redline and a top speed of 219 mph.

Even though the Nissan Juke is long gone in the US, across the Pond, the new model is getting the rally treatment for the Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The Nissan Juke Rally Tribute pays homage to the East African Rally–winning 240Z from 1971 with a lifted ride height, a matching Shell livery, rally lights atop the bonnet, and a few other brilliant off-road upgrades.

The Noble M500 packs a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with a planned output of around 550 bhp. That amount of power should be ample in a vehicle with a forecasted weight of just 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds). The automaker plans to make 50 of them, and the first deliveries could be before the end of the year.

Polestar will be in attendance at this year’s event, and it’ll be showing off the Polestar 5 prototype. This new model won’t enter production until 2024, but the company is ready to show the world a bit of its future. The fully electric Polestar, which the company previewed in 2020 as the Precept concept, will also make a run up the festival’s famous hillclimb course.

Using the chassis from a 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Porsche rips out the combustion engine and replaces it with a pair of electric motors. The peak output is 986 bhp, but the power during normal driving is 603 bhp. The battery provides enough power for 30 minutes of track time. The next-gen Cayman and Boxster adopt a fully electric powertrain, so think of this machine as a way for Porsche to get customers on board for a sports car EV.

Porsche very much wanted a classic widebody look with its new Sport Classic. Instead of stretching the stance on a Carrera, the Turbo S was called into action with a slightly detuned engine and new rear fenders without side vents. The result is a deliciously smooth 911 with clean lines, a ducktail spoiler, 543 turbocharged bhp, and an undeniable retro vibe. Only 1,250 will be built, with production beginning later this year.

Nardone Automotive aims to create a reimagined Porsche 928 that retains the grand tourer’s sleek appearance but with modern technology to improve the machine. The body panels are now entirely carbon. The styling is familiar, but there are small tweaks that make this version appear a bit more futuristic. The overhauled interior includes a digital speedometer with a pixel display, and there’s an infotainment system. The engine is still a naturally aspirated V8, but tuning takes the output to 400 bhp.

At a glance, one might mistake the P25 for a classic Subaru Impreza 22B. Prodrive starts with the same two-door Impreza body but adds all kinds of modern upgrades including a new turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine making over 400 bhp. A six-speed sequential transmission changes gears, and a significant infusion of carbon composite material keep the weight to a minimum. The result is a thoroughly modern take on the storied 22B, but only 25 will be built.

Rolls-Royce is bringing a bunch of Black Badge models to Goodwood, from the sporty Wraith coupe to the Cullinan SUV. The Dawn and Wraith will wear each sport a lovely two-tone treatment with bright blue and yellow finishes, while the Cullinan will show up in a Dark Olive exterior, with a few custom Mandarin-coloured touches.

The Singer Turbo Study is the latest offering from the company that is famous for reimagining Porsches. Rather than taking styling cues from early 911s, this model pays homage to the legendary 930. The design includes a whale-tail spoiler on the engine cover, and Singer adds functional inlets to the lower portion of the rear quarter panels. Power comes from a 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine making as much as 510 bhp. With over 70 reservations already in hand, expect to see many more of these models in the future.

Subaru will arrive in style at this year’s Goodwood, bringing a 1983 GL estate built and customised by Hoonigan to the event. It’s far from stock, with a state-of-the-art tubular spaceframe finished with a carbon-fibre body. The "Family Huckster" sports active aerodynamics that include wing-mounted flaps. The 862-bhp (634-kilowatt) boxer-four engine will propel the long-roofed Subaru up the hillclimb course.