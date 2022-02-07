As 2022 gets into its stride, the car industry is reeling from the coronavirus crisis and the global chip shortage, with sales impacted heavily. Nevertheless, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) expects around 1.9 million new cars to be registered in the UK this year.

Last year, the Ford Fiesta was knocked off top spot by the combined efforts of Ford itself - chips normally used in the popular hatchback were diverted to more important and more profitable vehicles, including the Transit van - and the Vauxhall Corsa, which benefitted from a new model with the option of electric power.

A late charge (pun somewhat intentional) saw the Tesla Model 3 hit second place, but will electric vehicles become a common sight in the top 10 this year? The SMMT certainly thinks it's possible, with around a quarter of new cars expected to be electric or plug-in hybrid.

Whatever happens, we'll keep you up to date with monthly updates about which cars are proving most popular and what's made the top 10. With the help of figures from the SMMT, this will tell you which passenger cars are the most popular models this year.