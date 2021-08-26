From September 7 to 12, 2021, the first German auto show since the beginning of the corona pandemic will take place: the IAA Mobility. The trade fair, previously known internationally as the "Frankfurt Auto Show," is also coming to Munich for the first time. We'll show you the electric cars that await us at IAA.

Oktoberfest 2021 was cancelled due to the pandemic, but everything currently indicates that the auto show can take place. Which brands will take part is only partially certain, but a number of car brands have confirmed their attendance and have already announced which innovations they will bring with them. We expect other cars due to rumours.

We have newly included the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, and it is now officially certain that the EQE will be shown. We have also added the VW ID.5 GTX and (on a speculative basis) the Polestar 3. We will continue to update this photo series as soon as we learn something about other exhibits or when we are sure that a suspected model will not be shown after all.

Several brands have already announced that they will stay away, including Toyota and the entire Stellantis Group - including the German brand Opel. General Motors is unlikely to participate either. A number of bicycle brands, electric scooter manufacturers and the like are represented.

We omit combustion highlights (including plug-in hybrids) here, after all, InsideEVs (Motor1 sister site) is an electric car site. Click through the slides to see the expected electric car highlights at IAA.

How To Attend

The IAA MOBILITY Open Space in the city centre is free of charge. But with the Experience Ticket for everyone, private visitors get numerous advantages for themselves and the whole family.

The ticket advantages at a glance:

Access to the Open Space Extended on the exhibition grounds right next to the summit area from Tuesday, September 7th

Partner offers from Trusted Location Partners

Access to the IAA MOBILITY Summit from Friday, September 10th, from 2 p.m.

Use of public transport in the city of Munich included on the day of the visit (Zone M-6)

Pre-booking of test drives via the app

The prices for a day ticket start at 20 euros for adults, on weekends it costs 25 euros. Apprentices, students and schoolchildren pay 10 euros. The family day ticket is for two adults and three children (6-14 years of age) from 49 euros. You can find more information here, including opening times.