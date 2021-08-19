Safety cars in motorsport have to be powerful and fast. After all, they drive on a track with a pack of other very fast vehicles. To date, though, most safety cars have been powered by petrol engines. But just like with everywhere else, here too a transition to electrification is taking place, as BMW M GmbH is now showing.

Here is the first all-electric safety car from BMW M. It debuted recently at the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria on August 15 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. BMW M GmbH presented the new BMW i4 M50 Safety Car for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup as the "Official Car of MotoGP." It replaces the BMW i8 Safety Car, which previously led the field in the electric motorcycle racing series as part of MotoGP.

The new Safety Car is based on the BMW i4 M50, which will go into production later this year as the first all-electric performance car from BMW M. With an electric motor on both the front and rear axles, which together generate a maximum output of 536 bhp (400 kW ), and M-specific chassis technology, it promises to be an EV worthy of the M moniker.

The driving experience is augmented by a unique drive sound specially developed for electric BMW M automobiles. With all its features, the BMW i4 M50 forms the perfect basis for use as a safety car in the two-wheel, electric MotoE series.

"With the BMW i4 M50, we are entering a new era and presenting our first M with all-electric drive," said Markus Flasch, Managing Director of BMW M GmbH. "With the first M BEV, we are setting the course for the future, in which the combination of highly sporty performance vehicles and electrification is an exciting topic. We show that everything you appreciate about M – the typical M emotional driving experience with sportiness, power, and dynamics – is also fully electric."

Flasch continues: "While the production version of the four-door Gran Coupé will be launched in autumn, our fans will be able to experience its world premiere on the race track in the summer. For MotoE, there could be no more suitable safety car than the BMW i4 M50 – pure performance, purely electric. We are looking forward to the premiere in Spielberg."

The FIM Enel MotoE World Cup has been part of the MotoGP World Championship since 2019. The all-electric series of motorcycles from Energica offers exciting head-to-head races and outstanding duels on some of the cult routes of motorcycle racing.

