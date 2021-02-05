It’s safe to say 2020 will not be a vintage year for most of us, but the car industry was hit as hard as any by the coronavirus crisis. Sales were down almost 30 percent for the year as a series of lockdowns forced dealerships to close and the threat of regulatory changes impacted buying habits.

But it’s a new year now, and that means we can put all the nastiness of 2020 behind us, right? Well, not quite. We’re still in lockdown, the pandemic is still raging and while there’s a vaccine finding its way into British arms, there’s still a fear that life may not return to normal for some time.

Yet the show must go on and people will still need new vehicles, so sales have continued with click-and-collect ordering and social distancing measures in place at the dealership. So despite lockdown keeping a lid on the market in January, a surprising number of cars are still flying out of showrooms. Last month saw more than 90,000 cars hit the road – even though sales were down roughly 40 percent on the same month in 2020.

So if sales are continuing, the question remains: which cars are we Brits buying? Using data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), we’ve pieced together a list of the 10 most popular new cars of 2021. So far.