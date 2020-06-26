2 / 19

The BMP has been around quite a long time. Nevertheless, battles in modern hot spots show that the well-deserved BMP-2 can be successfully used even today. With continual upgrades, it's conceivable for these thousands of samples to extend their life until the motorised infantry is supplied with newer models like the Kurgan.

Therefore, Russian experts came up with a relatively inexpensive upgrade kit for the BMP, most noticeable with the new Berezhok combat module. It uses an improved fire control system, an automatic grenade launcher, and four Cornet anti-tank missiles ready for launch on the tower. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation assures that, in this design, the effectiveness of the BMP-2 has tripled.