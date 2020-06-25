There hasn't been much to celebrate in 2020 so far, but we can at least say happy birthday to one of the most characterful small cars ever made. Yep, the Fiat Panda turns 40 this year, and the Italian company has taken us on a tour through history to mark the occasion.

From the humble beginnings and hammock-style seats of the 1980s to the modern, mild-hybrid Pandas of today, it's a jaunt through the history of a car that may be less endangered than its animal namesake, but almost as well loved.

So sit back, flick through the slideshow above and enjoy the story of the plucky, pure and oh-so-popular Panda. That animated bear from the Disney films has nothing on this, but those black-and-white fluffy things on the internet might provide stiff competition. Oh well, each to their own.