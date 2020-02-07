After a turbulent 2019, car makers might have been hoping the UK market would level out in 2020. So far, though, that hasn’t been the case.

Last month, new car registrations were down by more than seven percent compared with January 2019, despite the increased demand for hybrid and electric cars. With economic and regulatory uncertainty seemingly continuing to take their toll on the market, things look a little bit bleak.

Nevertheless, we saw more than 2.3 million shiny new motors hit the road last year, and the first month of 2020 added another 150,000. In short, we’re still buying new cars, and we aren’t being shy about it.

But if we’re buying cars, the question remains: what are we buying? Well, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) collects data on such things, and we’ve taken the year-to-date numbers for the nascent 2020 and produced this top 10.

All registration figures are correct as of the end of January 2020, based on figures from the SMMT.