Rolls-Royce hasn’t exactly been an exponent of the pile ‘em high, sell ‘em cheap approach — all its cars are fairly exclusive — but the company made some even more unique cars last year.

The so-called Bespoke Collective at the brand’s Goodwood base builds one-off models designed to commemorate events or traditions, or simply to meet the desires of buyers. Anyone can go there and build their own unique Rolls-Royce — as long as they can meet the sizeable price tag.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said of the department: “I am proud to say that the craftsmen and women of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have surpassed themselves once again in creating an array of extraordinary motor cars, tailored to the requirements of some of the most influential and discerning individuals in the world.

“These motor cars become unique works of art and it is an extraordinary feat when you consider that each and every single one of these unique commissions has been created on one production line at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex – the skills of these individuals knows no bounds.”