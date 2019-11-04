Unless you’ve been living under a rock in the Arizona desert for the past year or so, you’re probably aware that the British car industry is in decline. Sales are down across the board, and various legislative curveballs are being thrown at manufacturers - not least the ongoing furore surrounding diesel engines.

But while the industry flounders and wallows in misery, the fact remains that people are still buying new cars. As of the end of September 2019 - the last month for which figures are available - more than 1.86 million new cars had been registered on these shores since January 1.

And with more than 340,000 registered in September alone, it seems more than likely that the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) official figures will rise to more than two million by the time 2019 is out.

So what are all these consumers buying? Despite the economic and political uncertainty that hangs over the country like a pregnant grey cloud, which cars are Brits shelling out for? Well, we thought we’d round up the top 10 so you can see whether the rest of the country agrees with your choice, or whether you’re a renegade, going it alone in a car few others have had the imagination to choose.

All figures are year-to-date numbers based on September 2019 new car registrations published by the SMMT.