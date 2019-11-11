2 / 12

Two of several racing cars on display at Prototyp.

On the left is one of seven Ford-powered Jordan 191s and on the right is one of five Porsche 718/2-02 Formula 2 cars.

The Jordan is perhaps best-known as the car that gave the great Michael Schumacher his Formula 1 debut. The German driver qualified an impressive seventh in the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix and although mechanical gremlins limited his debut to just a few metres.

While Porsche is perhaps better known for its sports car exploits, in the 1950s and 1960s the German manufacturer was a fixture in the single seater arena.

It made its debut at the 1959 Monaco Grand Prix, and when F1 adopted F2 regulations a couple of years later, the Porsche 718/2-02 became a fixture in the world championship.