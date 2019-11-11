One of the world's most interesting car collections is housed in an old factory building in Hamburg.
Located in a listed former-factory building in the HafenCity district of Hamburg is a unique collection of some of the world's most remarkable cars.
Automuseum-PROTOTYP was opened just over a decade ago by Thomas König and Oliver Schmidt, and houses everything ranging from vans to racing cars across its three small halls.
We recently visited the museum for a look around and here are some of our favourite machines on display.