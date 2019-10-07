Get up-close and personal with Chevy's first-ever retractable-hardtop 'Vette.

There’s no question that 2019 has been the year of the Corvette. It’s rocked the motoring world from Detroit to Stuttgart, with a stop in Maranello for good measure. Chevy’s second big debut features the first-ever hardtop convertible Corvette, and we were on-hand for an up-close look at the now-roofless supercar.

The first mid-engine Corvette Convertible:

corvette convertible retractable top action See the 2020 Corvette Convertible's retractable top in action
chevy corvette convertible revealed 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible revealed with trick folding hardtop

The two-piece top folds atop the engine in a simple manner, but compared to previous Corvette convertibles, there are many aesthetic differences on the C8 droptop. Click play on our video above for an exclusive First-Look at Chevy’s sexy new 2020 Corvette Convertible.

