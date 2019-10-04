These family trees have lots of branches.
Remembering which brands fall under each carmakers' umbrella can be very confusing, especially when a company has divisions that are exclusive to specific parts of the world. Plus, occasional shakeups can cause companies to change hands.
For example, Vauxhall and Opel were British- and European-focused brands owned by General Motors for decades. However, PSA Group acquired them for £1.9 billion in March 2017. This acquisition means these marques now fall under the same corporate umbrella as French brands Peugeot and Citroën.
Plus, Toyota is buying more of the Japanese auto industry by making significant investments in Subaru and Suzuki. It's also allegedly teaming up with Mazda to share a rear-wheel-drive platform.
Understanding which corporations control which brands will make you the smartest enthusiast among your friends, and help you fact check know-nothing salespeople at the dealership. Check out our slideshow to get a better idea about what brands the world's largest automakers currently control.