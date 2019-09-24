3 / 14

The only artist with two songs on this list, AC/DC's hit Back In Black ranks ninth on the list of best road trip songs. The 1980 hit – a fixture on the album with the same name – is one of the first recorded songs with then-new lead vocalist Brian Johnson, who replaced the great Bon Scott following his untimely death. To date, the album has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide and is a fixture in many road trips according to this data.