6 / 12

£479 - £1,228

Land Rover knows its buyers, and by offering multiple pet packs, the company better caters to its consumers and their furry friends. The Pet Cargo Space Protection pack (£696) uses a quilted cargo space liner, a full-height luggage partition, and a spill-resistant water bowl. Or you can buy the spill-resistant water bowl on its own for £55.

The Pet Care And Access pack (£1,288) gets all that and a foldable pet ramp for easy access. The Pet Transportation pack (£479), meanwhile, makes the space more comfortable with a built-in foldable carrier – or, like the water bowl, you can get the carrier separately. It costs £280.