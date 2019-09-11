From pet packs to a front bench seat, the new Land Rover Defender has a bunch of fun features.
The new Land Rover Defender is a modern truck wrapped in classic packaging. Positioned to take on the Jeep Wrangler, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, among a few others, the Defender comes to market with off-road chops and two impressive powertrains. The base 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 197 bhp while the optional 3.0-litre straight-six petrol churns out 394 bhp.
But engines and off-road capability aside, it's the hidden quirks and features that separate the new Defender from its classmates. We've compiled 10 of the weirdest, most-wonderful options we could find on the Land Rover Defender UK configurator. Some are obvious, like steel wheels and a rugged adventure pack, while others like dog bowls, an armrest cooler, and an inflatable awning aren't things you'll find on other vehicles available in 2019.