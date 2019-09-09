2 / 12

The first Volkswagen logo reflects its birth as the "people's car" that Adolf Hitler wanted to motorise the citizens of Nazi Germany.

The initials of the words Volks and Wagen are arranged inside a circle, one above the other, and embedded in a cogwheel whose perimeter develops a graphic theme that is a reinterpretation of the swastika. The original design is from Reimspiess, who will then sign the Beetle engine design.