See which vehicles new Porsche Taycan owners need to be afraid of during a stoplight drag race.
The Porsche Taycan is finally here, and Motor1.com already has a deep dive into all the factors that make it so special. The official acceleration figures are among the bevy of details that Porsche now makes public about its new EV.
Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan
The range-topping Turbo S trims hits 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, and 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. With these times in mind, let's do some bench racing to see how Porsche's first all-electric production vehicle stacks up against a variety of modern supercars.
Keep in mind, this isn't a definitive list of every vehicle that the Taycan Turbo S could potentially beat in a straight line, just some intriguing examples of how powerful the new Porsche is. Check out the final three slides to see a trio of machines that the Taycan can't take on quite yet.