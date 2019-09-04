12 / 15

0-60 MPH: 2.5 Seconds

The upcoming Ferrari SF90 Stradale is not a direct successor to the LaFerrari because the new model leans more towards being a grand tourer. However, without the success of the LaFerrari's hybrid powertrain, it's hard to imagine the Prancing Horse creating another high-output electrified vehicle like the SF90.

The new hybrid Ferrari uses a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors to make a total of 986 bhp.

The brand is keeping the price and total production number under wraps, but look for that info to arrive before the end of 2019.