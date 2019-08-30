Lots of horses here, except for one odd French car.
Aside from The Grand Tour's trio, probably one of the most famous automotive journalists on the planet is Chris Harris. As a presenter for Top Gear and writer for various automotive media publications, including his own brand called Chris Harris on Cars, guess we could say that Harris has an illustrious career. This popularity has transcended into celebrity status.
With that said, aren't you curious as to which cars Chris Harris has owned over the years? We curated a list here, the 10 coolest cars that Harris has owned, based on his statements, tweets, or sightings. He rarely spoke about these cars, mind you.
From a Citroen to a Land Rover, a couple of BMWs and Porsches, and even Ferraris – yes, Ferraris that Harris has had history with – the man has a respectable garage that's worthy of knowing about.