Automotive anniversaries are coming thick and fast - especially now the past century has seen rapid advancements in automotive technology. This year alone, we’ve seen Bentley turn 100 years old, the Mini hit 60 and the Mazda MX-5 turn 30. But this year is also the 20th anniversary of the Porsche 911 GT3.

Since 1999 (yes, that was 20 years ago, and no, we can’t believe it either), the car has been through six generations and seen a mass of technical innovations. All the time, though, the car named for a motor racing car class has been at the top of its game, bringing some racing agility and performance to the road. And by keeping away from the lure turbochargers and (for the most part, at least) twin-clutch automatic gearboxes, it has also found its way into the hearts of many Porsche fans.

Today, with the new 992-shape 911s already hitting the roads of the UK, it seems likely that we’ll see another GT3 revealed soon. We can’t wait to see where Porsche takes the nameplate next, but for now, sit back and enjoy what’s gone before.