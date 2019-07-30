After years of speculation, Chevy has finally revealed the first mid-engine Corvette. With almost 500 bhp and a price starting under $60,000 (approx. £48,000 at the current exchange rate), the new C8 is clearly targeting the titans of the supercar world. Naturally, Ferrari owners have a lot to say.

We’ve collected all the best reactions from users of our sister site, FerrariChat, which is the largest forum of Ferrari enthusiasts in the world. So how does this red, mid-engine supercar with a bowtie measure up to the red, mid-engine supercars from Maranello?

And then one Ferrari fan had to throw a wrench in the conversation…

Immediately, another user responded with fire and fury...

Despite supporting, admiring, and even owning Corvettes, these are NOT ‘Vette guys. The value and quality is just hard to pass up sometimes…

'

Even though many Ferrari fans seems to like the C8, some just cannot accept the fact that the Corvette is being compared to their precious Italian exotics.

This sentiment did not go unchallenged though...

While few people will trade in their Ferrari for a Chevy, many are considering adding the C8 to their stable of exotics, which begs the question, is the Corvette C8 an exotic car?

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

82 Photos

Unsurprisingly, 87% of FerrariChat users say the C8 is not an exotic, but that doesn’t mean that the exotic Ferrari market will be unfazed by GM’s latest creation...

Yes, new Ferraris will continue to sell for £250K or more, but no one can deny the effects of the new Corvette on the used Ferrari market, especially when we have first hand evidence...

All things considered...